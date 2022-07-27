by CHRIS ROGERS
The makeup of the Winona County Board will change this fall for the first time since 2015. At a League of Women Voters forum last week, the three candidates vying to replace Commissioner Marie Kovecsi as the representative for District Two (far western Winona and Goodview) staked out differing visions for the county. The August 9 primary election will narrow the field to two candidates for the general election in November.
The three candidates are Todd Frahm, an IT manager with Plasticomp; Jerry Obieglo, the county’s former veterans service officer and longtime former jail program director; and Dwayne Voegeli, a County Board member from 2003-2010 and a longtime Winona Senior High School teacher.
Describing his vision for the county, Voegeli said, “The county staff, I believe, is understaffed and we need more support, and we need to listen to … the county staff. As a high school teacher, I have experience with administrators and others, who sometimes are very effective and other cases not so much. My vision is where we focus on listening and seeking out people with different points of view, both within the county and outside the county.”
Asked about his vision for serving on the County Board, Obieglo said he had earned the trust and respect of county staff and department heads. “They know my track record. They know when I come into a job, I’m going to do it right and I’m going to make sure it gets done. I don’t like excuses … and I always try to avoid having to give an excuse. So I’m not going to accept any excuses. I’m going to make sure we communicate and make sure we serve Winona County in the best way for the least amount of money.”
Frahm joined last Tuesday’s candidate forum late and was not present to respond to this and some other questions.
Budget priorities and social services
Asked about how he would approach balancing the budget and deciding between tax hikes and cuts to services, Voegeli said it was important to balance both keeping taxes low with providing high quality services. “If at all possible, the county property tax should be the last tax that’s used,” he said, adding that he was disappointed the legislature did not pass a bill that would have allowed a referendum on using local sales taxes — instead of property taxes — to pay for the new jail.
Obieglo said, “Services are number one with me, having worked in law enforcement and in social services as a veterans service officer, I would hate to see any of those programs cut. You just expand the problems for those who are most in need.” He added that when big companies propose major expansions in Winona, he’d like to see them invest in low-income housing, as well.
On a question about the rising costs for human services, Obieglo said that working in the jail highlighted the importance of proactive action to address mental health problems. “Tackling that is — basically you’ve got to identify the problems and the issues with the children growing up to try to cap that,” he said. He added, “It has to start at the beginning. You’ve got to pay. I’m sorry to say we’ve got a lot of people locked up in our jail that should have been in a mental institution, but there was nowhere to go so they wound up there.”
Voegeli pointed to unfunded mandates as the primary culprit of rising costs. The county needs to talk to state and federal lawmakers about increasing funding and funding proactive interventions, he said. “We shouldn’t be cutting programs. We should be investing more in social services,” he added.
On a question about how to ensure people with disabilities receive the services they need while maintaining a balanced budget, Frahm said, the county has “fantastic resources” but more could be done. He continued, “I think the people that are in jeopardy need to be a higher priority as far as our commitment to finding money and resources for them … As far as a budget and keeping it a balanced budget, it’s all about priorities — the seniors and those dealing with disabilities of any kind have to be kept in our hearts and make sure that we find money for them.”
Asked about the county’s consolidation of office buildings, Voegeli said, “I fear we’ve moved beyond making the county lean and mean to, unfortunately, a point where we’re now underfunded, and perhaps pennywise, pound foolish. This goes for staff, this goes for buildings … We may have shrunk too much.” He continued, “I think there’s things we can do to make both the County Office Building and the license center more user friendly.”
Responding to the same question, Obieglo said, “As far as consolidating, I think a lot of people have gotten used to, staff-wise, working from home, which has freed up office space, and as long as they’re performing to high standard, I don’t see much problem with that.”
Land use and the environment
Asked how the county can support property rights while protecting the environment, Voegeli said, “When I left the County Board that was a very hot topic and still is: the balance between future generations and the rights of current individuals, the balance between considering your grandchildren and what they’re going to experience and short-term profits for real estate developers. I think what we did in the past was a good process. We had lots of hearings …. People offered very strong views. The County Board needs to listen and weigh both the current desires with the future …”
“I’m very concerned about the environment and water quality,” Obieglo said. “Nobody should have to drink bottled water whether they’re on a farm or in town. So I’m not against anybody expanding as long as we can prove … that any kind of expansion is going to be safe for the environment. That’s what I see. If someone is going to expand, we need to make sure their expansion is not going to affect anything in the future for drinking water or land conservation.”
Asked if he would support changing the county’s animal unit cap — which limits feedlots to 1,500 animal units — Voegeli said no. “Part of the reason is that on the books we have some good rules, some good protections, but the simple fact is we don’t have the staff at the [Minnesota Pollution Control Agency] or the [Minnesota Department of Agriculture] to enforce those rules.” He added, “Until we can get a better handle on the source of water problems, we need to be careful about making the problem worse.”
Echoing his earlier statement, Obieglo simply said, “I can support [a change to the animal unit cap] if I can be assured that it’s safe and it won’t affect the environment or drinking water.”
“I’m willing to listen as with all issues,” Frahm said. “I tend to believe that it can be safe, but again, I want to look at previous history and find out.” He added, “Maybe we can find alternatives,” such as farms purchasing surety bonds to pay for environmental cleanup in case of any problems.
Asked if they would vote to overturn the county’s ban on frac sand mining, Obeiglo and Frahm said they would be open to it if it could be proved that the proposed mining was safe. Voegeli said he supports the ban, adding, “There is not a safe way to do it.”
Elections
A moderator asked each of the candidates, “How would you address citizens’ concerns about election integrity?”
Frahm said, “As with any discussion or debate, [the goal] is to understand where they’re coming from and not to try to convince them that my side or your side is correct … but to convince them that their side has been acknowledged and that we can share some of the facts and some of the things that have happened so that they can come to a conclusion rather than us telling them or trying convince [them.]”
Voegeli said the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 is part of what motivated him to run. Earlier in the night he had said that attack “should be a wakeup call to all Americans who value democracy and freedom.” He added, “It’s important for an elected official to answer a few questions … Do you believe that Joe Biden won the election? And do you believe the events of January 6 were wrong?” He continued, “If people cannot give you a straight answer to that question, then they don’t belong in public office.”
Obieglo said, “I vote every year it comes up, hoping my vote is counted. I guess anybody who has ever had a Facebook account hacked or had their credit card number taken always has some kind of, ‘Geez, I wonder if that’s working also.’ The only way we’re going to solve that is allow people to be involved in the election process. If there’s two parties, three parties that want to be involved, that’s the best way to legitimize it — to see the process from the start.”
Ballot counting machines in Winona County are not connected to the internet, making them virtually impossible to hack from a distance, and all votes are cast on paper ballots, allowing electronic tallies to be checked against a paper trail. In 2020 and this May, the County Board allowed partisan election judges to be part of the absentee balloting process after local Republicans spoke out against plans that would have excluded them.
