by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona County Board plans to keep its funding for local service organizations largely flat in 2022, turning down several requests for more funds from organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters and local libraries.
Late last month, the County Board tentatively approved modest increases in funding for the Senior Advocacy Center, a program of the Winona Friendship Center that aids seniors with Medicare applications and other social services, and the Advocacy Center of Winona, which serves survivors of sexual and domestic abuse. The board declined requests for increased funding the Winona County Historical Society, Visit Winona, the Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Big Brothers Big Sisters, and local libraries.
The decisions were all made by consensus, except for the increased funding for the Advocacy Center of Winona — which passed 3-2 with board members Marie Kovecsi, Chris Meyer and Greg Olson in support — and a proposal to increase funding for Big Brothers Big Sisters — which failed 2-3, with Olson voting against it. County Board members Steve Jacob and Marcia Ward opposed both increases.
“This philanthropic giving of property tax dollars is very difficult for me,” Ward said. In total the county plans to give $642,000 next year to organizations from local food shelves to the county fair.
The County Board was split on the Advocacy Center’s request for a $500 increase, from $15,300 to $15,760.
While acknowledging the amount was small, Jacob said. “Every time it’s at the expense of the taxpayer, and somebody has to stand in defense of the people who are going to pay for these.” He added, arguing for keeping funding levels flat, “We could be talking about having decreases instead of increases, but the medium ground is keeping them where they were.”
The Advocacy Center is providing crucial services to people who need them, and since most of its funding comes from private donations, the county is getting a great benefit from a small contribution, Meyer argued. “We are getting more than what we are paying for, and in addition to that, these are the kind of services that also prevent future difficulties for people,” she said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters had sought an increase from $15,000 to $30,000, with staff members saying they would use the money to increase the number of Winona County youth served by their mentorship program. It currently serves 30 children and teens in the county.
Both Meyer and Kovecsi said that, during juvenile justice listening sessions last winter, community members called for more mentorship programs and other supportive services for at-risk youth. Adding more local mentors is an opportunity to deliver on some of those requests, they said.
“These are prevention [measures],” Kovecsi argued. “You can pay now or you can cause families a lot of quality of life issues and still pay later.”
Olson voted with Jacob and Ward to turn down Big Brothers Big Sisters’ request, saying that doubling what the organization had gotten last year was too much.
Librarians from the Winona Public Library, St. Charles Public Library, and La Crescent Public Library lined up at a meeting earlier this fall to explain how the money they were seeking would be used: providing onsite computer access, adding take-home internet hotspots for people lacking internet access, as well as books and programming. “Access to the internet remains a basic household need in the county,” Winona Public Library Director Lezlea Dahlke said.
Kayce Gentry of the La Crescent Public Library pointed to a recent survey of how citizens wanted Winona County to use COVID relief funds. “When we ask, what do you need? What can the county be doing for you? Their answer is, funding the library,” she said. Describing the maintenance of the library’s public access computers, she said, “Those costs do go up. Even just providing the same service gets more expensive, before you even talk about the increased service we want to be providing.”
The County Board plans to keep funding for local libraries flat at $258,884 — which is divided among libraries within the county — an amount that has not been increased in several years.
The board plans to allocate $41,785 to the Senior Advocacy Center, an increase from last year’s $29,500, but less than the $50,223 for which the organization asked. Earlier this fall, County Administrator Ken Fritz said that if the Senior Advocacy Center didn’t exist, much of their work would fall onto county social services staff.
The County Board will take a final vote on the 2022 budget later this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.