Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds developing after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with gusty winds developing after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.