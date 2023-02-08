by CHRIS ROGERS
After interviewing two rounds of candidates last year and making one job offer that was declined, the Winona County Board is planning to offer the county’s top job to Interim Administrator and longtime Personnel Director Maureen Holte. The board voted 3-1 last week to negotiate a contract with Holte. Commissioner Marcia Ward, who voted nay, said she wanted a chance to interview Holte before deciding whether to make a job offer. However, the board majority opted to proceed without an interview, with Chair Chris Meyer saying the board already knows Holte well enough to make its decision.
The role of county administrator is akin to the CEO of a corporation. The administrator supervises the county’s department heads and a staff of over 250 employees, acts as head budgeteer for the nearly $70 million organization, and is the only county employee who answers directly to the elected board of commissioners. Holte has been serving as interim administrator since former administrator Ken Fritz retired at the end of 2021. While she didn’t apply for the job, board members mentioned her as a possible choice throughout 2022.
No hire in two rounds of interviews
The County Board received 13 qualified applications and interviewed six finalists last January, but could not agree on whom to hire. Board members hoped for a unanimous decision, but one broadly supported candidate withdrew his application and some board members ultimately felt a second contender didn’t have enough experience.
The commissioners interviewed another five finalists in a second round of recruiting last fall. The County Board voted unanimously to offer the job to one finalist, but she opted to take a job offer elsewhere. Olson initially joined Ward and Jacob in proposing a second interview with another finalist, but Olson later voted 3-2 with Meyer and Kovecsi to pass on the candidate. Olson said last month he changed his mind after “it became apparent that [the candidate] didn’t have the support of the majority of the board.”
Jacob argued the county was missing an opportunity by not hiring any of the applicants last year. “I feel Winona County lost a great opportunity in that first round of candidates,” Ward echoed. Conversely, Olson said the fact that the board could not easily agree was a sign the right candidate had not come along. “It’s more than a position we should just settle for,” Olson said.
The County Board agreed to postpone a decision on its next steps until last month, when newly elected Commissioner Dwayne Voegeli was seated. At the same time, Jacob’s seat is now vacant due to his election to the Minnesota Legislature, and a special election to replace him will not be held until May at the earliest.
All along some commissioners have suggested tapping Holte or other internal candidates. After the first round of interviews last January, Olson and Kovecsi expressed support for hiring Holte rather than conducting a second round of recruiting, and Olson later encouraged Holte to apply during the second round. After the second round last fall, Meyer suggested inviting internal candidates to apply, saying that the county has department heads more qualified than some of the past applicants. Ward responded at the time, “I think anybody internally or externally could have applied in either of our two rounds, and they did not. So that kind of tells me they did not want to step up and take over the responsibilities and obligations.”
County Board backs Holte
County leaders had discussed a possible third round of hiring this spring or summer, but last week, they decided to forgo that. Recruitment consultant Pat Melvin had previously mentioned a third round of hiring as an option, but he advised against it at the board’s January 24 meeting, saying, “I don’t think you would have a good turnout for that third recruitment.” Instead, his memo to the board — which was written in advance of the meeting — suggested that Holte could be an option.
At the January 24 meeting, Voegeli proposed offering the job to Holte. “We have a very strong internal candidate that I realize wasn’t part of the last process … It’s not a critique of any of the [past candidates]. I just feel like we have a very strong candidate here already,” he said.
When asked by Ward, Holte confirmed publicly for the first time at that meeting that she is interested in the job.
Holte applied and was interviewed for the job in 2015, when the board ultimately hired Fritz. She did not apply in either of the two rounds in 2022.
In an interview, Holte said she was interested in the job during both of the 2022 hiring rounds. Asked why she did not apply, Holte said, “I don’t care to get into that with you,” and declined to comment.
Holte said of her interest in the job, “I think I can bring a lot to the position and help provide leadership to the organization [and] enhance the community relations. I have years of experience in multiple areas.”
Ward disagreed with Voegeli and Meyer’s proposal to offer Holte the job without an interview. “I am a little nervous about drafting basically an employment contract when I’ve got a number of questions that basically determine for me whether she is the right person for this job,” Ward said. Ward stressed the importance of financial management skills in an administrator and said she had hoped to ask Holte more about that.
In response to Ward’s call for an interview, Voegeli clarified his proposal was “to not ask her to apply for [the position], just to develop a plan to offer it to her at a future meeting.” He added of a negotiation committee he proposed, “My hope was this was not an interview; it is an ad hoc committee to develop a contract.”
“I can see the way the board is going with it. It is not how I would professionally approach an employment contract,” Ward said.
Meyer said of her decision, “I think we have worked with Maureen for a long time, and she has for an entire year basically been the administrator for the county. I am comfortable with going ahead and making an offer.” She added, “I feel like Maureen has proven herself.”
Olson, Meyer, and Voegeli voted 3-1 to negotiate a contract with Holte. The County Board plans to take a final vote at a future meeting to approve the contract and officially hire Holte as the administrator.
