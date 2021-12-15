by CHRIS ROGERS
Last winter, the Winona County Board voted unanimously to deny a permit for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to haul sand from a stockpile on the river at Homer up County Road 15 to a quarry on the ridge, citing neighbors’ concerns over safety and the impact to their properties. Last month, USACE started hauling the sand anyway.
As it turns out, the USACE did not need a permit because the Army isn’t subject to local zoning. USACE St. Paul District Dredged Material Manager Paul Machajewski said the corps never intended to apply for a permit. “Technically, we didn’t apply for anything. What I did is, at the asking of the county staff, they said, ‘Here fill out this form so you can communicate with us and the board about what your activities are.’ … So basically it was a communication at their request, and they took it and ran with it and turned it into applying for a permit,” he said.
At the time of the county’s denial, USACE spokesman Patrick Moes said, “We are aware of Winona County’s decision and are currently reviewing it.”
Under Winona County’s zoning ordinance, anyone who moves more than 1,000 cubic yards of material needs a permit. Machajewski said that, after the County Board’s initial denial, the corps secured an easement, a stronger legal right to access the quarry. “That shows more of a vested interest in the property, and along with that … we were able to move the material to that property without violating, if you will, any of the ordinances the county had.” Asked if that was because, while the quarry owners would be subject to the zoning ordinance, the USACE would be exempt, Machajewski said, “I think that was a part of that agreement.” He noted that the county itself also sometimes moves sand without issuing a permit to itself.
In any case, dump trucks have been running up and down the hill the last several weeks, clearing out the sand stockpile at Homer to make space for more material to be stockpiled during the 2022 dredging season.
“The biggest issue is safety,” one County Road 15 resident said in 2020 of the corps’ proposal to shuttle 500 trucks a day up and down the narrow, curvy, hill road.
County Board member Marcia Ward said in an interview on Monday, “People felt like we had protected their individual rights [with the 2020 vote], but then it all fell apart.”
“500 trucks a day are flying by my house,” neighboring resident Shannon Doberstein told the Winona Post earlier this month. She said that a truck speeding down the hill nearly struck her eight-year-old daughter as the girl and her father were crossing the street to get their mail. The truck was jake braking, she noted.
Asked about safety concerns on County Road 15, Machajewski responded, “County Road 15 was resurfaced, and it’s a signed county road, so it’s got the proper width and surfacing. So it’s a designated truck route for more trucks than are just moving sand right now.” He noted that many trucks have been hauling grain on the road and a complaint he received about jake braking turned out to be a grain truck. Grain trucks descend the hill fully loaded, whereas the sand trucks are empty on the way down and can brake more easily, he noted. “If there is an incident, it should be reported,” Machajewski said. “There’s only so much I can do about it, and that’s where the law enforcement comes in,” he added.
Ward raised concerns at a recent County Board meeting about the trucking operation. “They have been hauling, aggressively hauling, with minimal, I would have to say, safety,” she said.
County Board member Greg Olson echoed concerns about the heavily loaded trucks crossing against fast-moving traffic on Highway 61, saying, “I’ve had to slam the brakes on several times.”
At Ward’s suggestion, Machajewski added more signage warning oncoming traffic of the trucks crossing. Regarding concerns about trucks crossing Highway 61, he said, “I can say that the contractor submitted a safety plan that was based on info they received and coordinated with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. So they were well aware of their activities and everyone who needed to weigh in on and approve of that safety plan did so.” He continued, “[The drivers] are very conscious of what their activity is … It seems to be working pretty well. I’ve been out there and observed the trucks are watching what they’re doing and the signs are out and people are slowing down, especially when they see a truck.”
Machajewski said that the corps is working with MnDOT to construct a turn lane for trucks entering the Homer storage site and with Canadian Pacific to add railroad crossing guard arms. “It’s just taking a little time here. If everything works out right, maybe we’ll be constructing those improvements by this summer,” he stated.
In the bigger picture, the USACE still needs to find more places to dispose of sand to keep up with the over 125,000 cubic yards it dredges out of the river near Winona every year. Historically, the corps has been able to divert nearly all of the dredged sand in the Winona area to beneficial reuse — that is, using sand for construction, road maintenance, or cattle bedding. But lately, dredging operations have started to outstrip demand for sand.
Machajewski said the USACE is still working with city of Winona officials on long-term solutions. He said those conversations have largely focused on finding more beneficial uses and that there have been some promising developments.
“We’re hoping to come out with the next version of our long-term plan next spring. We heard the responses; we heard the concerns with our 2020 plan when it came out,” he said, referring to a proposal for expanding sand storage on Latsch Island to take up the southwestern quarter of the island.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.