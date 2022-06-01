by CHRIS ROGERS
It’s another election year, and another push to reconsider Winona County’s limit on feedlot size was rejected by the County Board majority. Last week, County Board members Steve Jacob and Marcia Ward proposed reconsidering the animal unit cap, which limits farms to no more than 1,500 animal units or 1,071 dairy cows. County Board members Chris Meyer, Greg Olson, and Marie Kovecsi voted down the proposal.
The animal unit cap has been a frequent subject of debate since it was enacted in the late 1990s, and Jacob and Ward have unsuccessfully pushed to repeal it multiple times since 2015.
Supporters of the cap say smaller feedlots and smaller quantities of manure reduce the risk of nitrate pollution in an area where groundwater is vulnerable and many rural wells are already contaminated. They also argue that limiting farm size helps small farms stay viable. Opponents argue that, because farmers compete in a global marketplace, limiting farm size in one county doesn’t help small farms. The knock-on effects of limiting animal agriculture — fewer fields growing runoff-reducing alfalfa and more pollution-prone row crops — are worse for local groundwater, opponents say.
The cap is at the center of an ongoing lawsuit between the Daley Farm of Lewiston and the county. The Daley Farm sought to expand its feedlot to nearly 6,000 animal units, with 46 million gallons of manure annually to spread over thousands of acres of local farmland in accordance with state guidelines. In 2019, the Winona County Board of Adjustment (BOA) rejected the farm’s request for an exception to the animal unit cap, stopping the project. The Daley Farm won a partial court victory in a lawsuit challenging the BOA, with documents showing and a judge ruling that Olson, Kovecsi, and Meyer coordinated with the Land Stewardship Project (LSP) to appoint people to the BOA who were actively involved in an LSP campaign against the expansion. The judge ruled that violated the Daley Farm’s right to a fair hearing with unbiased decision-makers. In a court-ordered redo, a different set of BOA members rejected the expansion again last December. The Daley Farm is currently challenging that decision.
Winona County has lost hundreds of dairy cows in recent years, and it just lost out on a chance to combat that trend, Jacob said. He explained one of the larger dairies in the county — which sits on the Wabasha County line — recently decided to expand its operation in the neighboring county rather than in Winona County, due to the cap. Noting the role alfalfa can play in healthy soil and water, Jacob said, “Moving these animals out of the county for any purpose is not helping our environment. It’s damaging our environment, and furthermore, when we move the dairy animals out, we end up with more row crops and more anhydrous ammonia.”
Altura area resident and BOA member Elizabeth Heublein spoke at last week’s meeting, urging the County Board not to change the cap. “The logic and the science continue to tell us that increasing the load of [animal units] will certainly not reduce the contaminants of nitrate nor [increase] the sequestering of carbon, regardless of how many cover crops we use,” she said. As a BOA member, Heublein voted against the Daley Farm’s expansion request last December.
Every old policy deserves to be reviewed, Ward said. “Discussion doesn’t mean change. It means an honest, fact-finding discussion,” she said.
In past debates over the feedlot cap, Kovecsi and Olson have argued the rule is needed to protect local groundwater. Since the Daley Farm lawsuit began in 2019, they and Meyer have avoided the topic, citing legal advice not to discuss any matter related to the suit, including the animal unit cap. They continued doing so last week.
“It is my understanding that, because we are still under suit for this issue, it would not be advisable to discuss it fully at this time,” Kovecsi said.
Meyer echoed that, citing attorneys’ advice that “it was something we really should not be discussing in public because of litigation.”
Animal agriculture is a huge part of Winona County’s economy, and now the County Board is saying the topic is off-limits because of litigation, Ward lamented.
“If the policy were changed, it could immediately end the litigation,” Jacob noted.
Jacob and Ward’s proposal failed in a 2-3 vote, with Olson, Meyer, and Kovecsi voting against it.
Push to revoke ACW funding voted down
Also last week, Meyer, Olson, and Kovecsi rejected a proposal from Jacob and Ward to review funding for the Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW).
The ACW is the only organization in the county serving victims of sexual and domestic violence. It also conducts education on healthy relationships and consent at some local schools.
In April, a former ACW employee shared vulgar and explicit sex education materials — which were not part of the ACW-approved curriculum — with a high school class. The ACW apologized, initiated a review of its policies, and ultimately terminated the employee responsible.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Jacob argued the county should discontinue the $15,000 a year the county gives the ACW for victim services. “[My constituents] are very concerned, first of all, that this would ever happen to begin with, and, second of all, that their taxpayer dollars, which we as a group are approving, are funding an organization that’s doing such things,” he said.
The county funding does not support the ACW’s education services.
Ward said of the ACW, “they do good work,” but also said that when something like this happens at an organization the county funds, “We have to scrutinize that.”
Ward and Jacob’s motion for the County Board to review ACW funding failed on a 2-3 vote, with Meyer, Olson, and Kovecsi voting against it.
“We’re going to be the morality police here,” Olson said of Jacob’s proposal. “I think [the ACW] acknowledged their mistake; they acknowledged their mistake happened.”
“I think … the discussion of this really drags the county into business that is not county business,” Meyer said. She continued, “It seems to me this issue is really between the Advocacy Center and the school, and they are addressing it. And to remove the funding would really hurt victims of sexual and domestic violence, which is not what I want to do.”
Kovecsi also said it was an issue between the school and the ACW. She also spoke against cutting victim services funding, saying it could come back to bite the county. “Domestic violence and sexual violence, unfortunately, is not only one of the highest reported criminal activities in our county, but it’s also one of the most dangerous for our law enforcement staff to enter on,” Kovecsi said.
