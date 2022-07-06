by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona County Board is weighing how to award $2.6 million in federal COVID relief money after receiving nearly $7 million in funding requests. The projects that could be funded range from creating new affordable housing to upgrading local mental health care facilities, from community art events to new bathrooms for the county fairgrounds.
At a meeting last week, the County Board received recommendations from county staff on how to use the remainder of its American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding. The county received nearly $10 million from Congress’ 2021 COVID relief package, some of which will be spent on the county’s own expenses and a broadband expansion project, while the board earmarked roughly $2.6 million to give out to community projects aimed at either healing the pandemic’s harm or upgrading infrastructure. A 2021 Engage Winona community survey found that many county residents’ reported that their social connections and mental health worsened during the pandemic and many wanted to see the county use that money to support community-building organizations.
Dozens of citizens and groups applied for that money, and Interim Administrator Maureen Holte and Winona County ARP Grants Coordinator Laura Petterson presented a summary of those requests along with recommendations for which ones to fund at last week’s meeting. The County Board received limited information about the details of each project, postponed making a decision, and requested additional information at its July 12 meeting.
“This is a big task,” County Board member Marcia Ward said. “ … There’s a lot of projects that didn’t get funded and a lot that did get funded [under staff’s recommendation], but I need more time to digest this and go back and look at what the ARP funds were really recommended to do.”
County Board members Marie Kovecsi, Chris Meyer, and Greg Olson agreed. “I would appreciate more information,” Kovecsi said.
The ARP Act was meant to address the health and economic impacts of the pandemic, serve communities disproportionately impacted by COVID, and upgrade critical infrastructure. Holte and Petterson judged applications against these criteria and the priorities identified in the Engage Winona survey, while also considering how many people each project would serve and fairly distributing the funds to different geographic areas of the county.
Among the projects “highly recommended” by county staff were $338,000 for Habitat for Humanity to purchase land and build affordable homes in St. Charles, $275,000 for Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center to upgrade its clinic and develop rain gardens and community gardens, $250,000 for Minnesota State College Southeast to offer zero-cost education to county residents unemployed as a result of the pandemic, and $200,000 for the city of Utica to improve its drinking water system. Smaller projects included $20,000 for a clean needle exchange program in Winona and $10,000 in repairs for the St. Charles food shelf.
Among a set of “recommended” projects were $446,000 for operating Catholic Charities’ Winona Community Day Center, a space for homeless people to stay warm on cold winter days; $406,000 for new bathrooms, showers, and storage space at the county fair; $153,000 for Catholic Charities to launch a new housing program for homeless people; $117,000 for Catholic Charities to hire a social-worker-type position for the Winona Community Warming Center; $150,000 for Winona Family YMCA scholarships for low-income families; and $116,000 for upgrades and repairs at the Y’s Camp Wenonah. Smaller projects included $25,000 for technology upgrades for Pickwick Fire and Rescue; $12,000 for new virtual outreach programs at the Winona Friendship Center; $50,000 for the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts to offer a series of free programs; and $7,700 for River Arts Alliance to restart Family Art Day.
The “not recommended” projects included $50,000 for Saint Mary’s University to provide mental health first aid training and support students’ mental health initiatives; $120,000 for Engage Winona’s Lived Experience Leaders program, which aims to empower local leaders from underrepresented groups; $10,000 for playgrounds at St. John’s Lutheran School; $11,500 for laptops at Hope Lutheran High School; $2,000 to support youth theater at the Winona Arts Center; and a host of requests from private businesses.
Also not recommended was a $1.9 million request from AcenTek to expand broadband internet in rural Dakota.
The County Board directed staff to bring back more detail on the projects before its July 12 meeting, at which point the board could make a final funding decision. County Board member Steve Jacob raised some concerns about fairness if the county invites some applicants but not all to make presentations on the 12th. However, he voted with the rest of the board to postpone a decision.
Pointing out how some counties opted to use all of their ARP funds for their own budgets, Ward said, “I know some of the smaller counties were just taking it … I still want to do [these grants]. I think it’s an admirable project, but it’s a huge project. So we need more information.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.