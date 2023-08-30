by CHRIS ROGERS
Neighbors weren’t happy about a property owner’s request to build a home on the edge of the Mississippi River bluffs above Homer, and last week’s Winona County Board meeting to consider the request got heated, but not because of the neighbors. Upset at County Board Chair Chris Meyer unilaterally directing county staff to draw up a rationale to deny the permit, board member Marcia Ward raised her voice, declared the meeting over, and briefly left the room. The meeting did go on, and the permit was denied on a 3-2 vote, but the incident also sparked discussion about what is appropriate behavior for a board member.
Permit would have approved blufftop house
Rosanne and Keith Naunheim sought a conditional use permit (CUP) to build a home within 300 feet of the edge of a bluff overlooking Homer. While over 50 neighbors signed a petition opposing the permit, with several raising concerns about the house worsening erosion problems that had caused significant mudslides in Homer and taking away from the beauty of blufftops, the Winona County Planning Commission recommended approval of the CUP in a 9-0 vote. Planning Commission members reasoned that the runoff problems predated the house and would occur regardless, and that, if the CUP were not granted, the alternative site would require building on farmland. “Winona County is going to eventually shoot itself in the foot when it takes most of its tillable land out of production,” Planning Commission member Mark Clark said.
At the County Board table, Ward and board member Josh Elsing supported the permit for similar reasons. With such intense rains, Ward said, “You’re not going to stop dirt coming down the bluff.” Elsing said farmland preservation was very important to him and he had confidence in the Soil and Water Conservation District’s ability to work with the applicants on a stormwater plan that might improve the runoff issues at the property.
A viewshed analysis conducted by county staff found that the house would be visible from Highway 61 at two points. The bluff protection ordinance was adopted to prevent erosion problems but also to preserve the natural beauty of bluffs and prevent the blufftops from being dotted with houses.
Meyer and County Board member Greg Olson opposed the permit on those grounds. “I think we have an obligation to preserve our bluff views … Our children’s children deserve to have the same beautiful view that we do and that’s why it’s in the ordinance,” Olson said.
Olson also argued that any addition of impermeable surface, such as a house, would worsen runoff. He used a “visual aid” to make his point, pouring out a cup of water onto the carpeted floor of the board room. “Sorry for the mess,” he said.
County Board member Dwayne Voegeli initially appeared supportive of the CUP, saying that he supported the bluff protection ordinance but that the permit request met its requirements. He said in an interview, “These mudslides had started before any [construction]. The house isn’t up there yet, so you can’t blame the house.”
However, as more information came out, Voegeli joined Olson and Meyer in opposing the permit. Voegeli said that what changed his mind was learning from staff that, if the permit were not granted, there was a spot on the site where the house could be built without being visible from Highway 61, and that the property owners would not be allowed to simply cut down trees to open up a view.
A vote to approve the permit failed 2-3, with Voegeli, Olson, and Meyer voting no.
‘I call this meeting adjourned’
At that point, Assistant County Attorney Alex Thillman started handing out an alternative set of “findings of fact,” or legal rationale for approving or denying a permit. Previously, as is typical, findings of fact to support approval were included in the agenda packet. Thillman said that if the board wished to deny the permit, it needed to approve a different set of findings and he had drafted some.
Ward objected, saying, “No, no, no, that’s not the role of [staff].”
Thillman responded to Ward, explaining, “We were requested by the chair to draft findings to support [denial].”
“That’s one commissioner telling staff to do something,” Ward said, raising her voice. “That’s something we’re not supposed to be doing. It’s in our rules.”
County Attorney Karin Sonneman interjected, “I asked Mr. Thillman to do this. It’s on me, not him. It’s my job to give the board alternatives.”
“No, not when they’re going to pull this kind of stuff,” Ward retorted. To hand out a document at the last minute and expect the board to vote on it wasn’t fair, she argued.
Meyer, the chair, had given Ward the gavel so that Meyer could make a motion to deny the permit. Ward pounded the gavel and declared, “I call this meeting adjourned. It’s adjourned.”
A brief debate over Robert’s Rules of Order ensued, with County Administrator Maureen Holte flipping to her parliamentary procedure cheat sheet. Under editions of Robert’s Rules of Order reviewed by the Post, the chair cannot unilaterally end a meeting and adjourning requires a majority vote.
The meeting went on, and ultimately Meyer, Olson, and Voegeli voted 3-2 to deny the permit.
“OK, it passes. Here’s the gavel,” Ward said, letting it clatter on the table next to Meyer.
Was Meyer’s request, Ward’s reaction appropriate?
It is somewhat unusual for county staff to draft an alternative set of findings in advance and distribute them in the middle of a meeting. In the past, when a board or commission decides to reject a zoning request, assistant county attorneys have sometimes discussed and drafted new findings of fact with the group during the meeting. Alternatively, the city of Winona’s zoning boards typically postpone a denial until the next meeting so that rationale can be written. Thillman said that state law requires findings of fact to be approved at roughly the same time as a vote to deny a permit, so it was important to have findings ready. He later acknowledged that delaying two weeks would likely be OK.
It is also a principle of elected boards that the board wields power as a group and that individual board members do not have the power to direct staff to do things. However, it’s also common for elected officials to ask staff questions or request information.
“I’m probably the most guilty of asking questions of staff, but I’m hoping I’m asking questions of staff for background information or clarity … I’m not trying to set policy or definitive actions; I’m trying to get information,” Ward said. She added that staff’s responses to her requests for more information are typically shared with the full board ahead of the meeting. “If Commissioner Meyer directed the county attorney to do that, I think that should have been shared with all of us ahead of time,” Ward said.
In an interview, Meyer said, “I know that [Commissioner Ward] is passionate, but I was still shocked by her outburst and her behavior and accusations.” Meyer said that her request fit in with routine procedure, explaining, “Board members, including Commissioner Ward, ask the county attorney for legal advice all the time … The County Attorney’s Office always helps with the drafting or the findings of fact.”
Meyer added, “I didn’t try to direct the assistant county attorney to do anything other than ask about the drafting of the findings of fact.” She said she didn’t try to influence the staff’s recommendation that the County Board approve the permit, and if the vote to approve the permit had passed, the alternative findings of fact would never have come up. “But if it didn’t [pass], I wanted to be prepared so that it wouldn’t delay the meeting at that point,” Meyer said.
Asked whether she felt her behavior was appropriate, Ward responded, “It wasn’t my best meeting, but I had a lot of things going on behind the scenes plus the combination of meetings we had.” The County Board had been meeting for over four hours by the time the CUP came up. Ward said she was frustrated by the board majority’s decisions earlier in the day and by what she called its disregard for the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve the CUP.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the permit was approved.
