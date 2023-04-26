County candidates discuss top priorities

by CHRIS ROGERS
May 9 is election day across western and northern Winona County, as three candidates vie to replace former Winona County Board member Steve Jacob in representing District 3. Candidates Josh Elsing, Pat Heim, and Bill Spitzer shared their backgrounds and views at a League of Women Voters forum in St. Charles on Monday. The two top candidates in the May 9 special primary will advance to a special election on August 8.
Natural resources was at the top of the list of priorities for Heim, a St. Charles realtor and construction business owner whose father and grandfather served on the County Board in decades past. “If we don’t take care of [our natural resources] now — you know, it’s not too late — but we’re not going to have them for future generations,” Heim said. In an apparent reference to nitrate contamination reaching deeper and deeper aquifers, he said, “We can only dig deeper for our water. Eventually we’re going to have to put alternative systems in.” Maintaining roads and keeping taxes down were also on his short list.
Elsing, the former mayor of Altura and current Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District Board supervisor who owns an ag business in St. Charles, said infrastructure was a crucial issue for the county but one that was highly dependent on funding decisions in St. Paul. “The next [top issue] I would say is really the balance between our rural and urban population,” he said. “There seems to be some strife and you see that growing and growing, and we really need to figure out how to balance that out …” He concluded, “And the last one would be to protect our business and our small communities. We’re watching them dry up. Again, we need to do something to help these communities out, and make sure we don’t end up so centric around Winona.”
Taking care of natural resources and keeping an eye on taxes were also top priorities for Spitzer, a former St. Charles mayor, former Winona County Sheriff’s deputy, and grant administrator for Austin Public Schools. “Water is something that is not renewable. Once it is polluted, we can’t get that back,” he said. “One of the important things is of course the levy, to make sure that we keep an affordable levy …” he added. Finally, improving mental health made his short list. “How are we going to address those mental health issues with the limited resources that we have?” he asked.
On a multi-pronged question that touched on the county’s animal unit cap — which limits the size of livestock feedlots — Heim and Spitzer seemed to describe the animal unit cap as settled. “Those have been in place for a long time,” Heim said. “We really don’t have too many farmers in the area — maybe one — that really want to push that.”
“As far as the animal units, I think Winona County has established what those are and they have put those caps on,” Spitzer said.
Elsing largely engaged with other parts of the multi-part question that touched on nitrate contamination, farming practices, and fish kills, saying, “I am a huge advocate of education over regulation.” He said farmers need to do a better job on land practices or more regulations will be imposed on them, and that said, by the same token, the public needs to be educated on how dairy farms operate.
When it comes to nitrate contamination, Heim said, “People are blaming back and forth, but we honestly don’t know where the problem is coming from … Is it the chemicals? Is it people in town spreading fertilizer on their lawns.” The county needs to offer more resources for well water testing, he said, and, “It just needs to get figured out, and we need some regulations on it.”
Spitzer said that family farms are essential and the county should work with farmers. “If we have farmers that are not following those rules, those farmers need to be educated in why [water] is such an important natural resource,” he said.
Asked about experience in budgeting, Spitzer said, “I got a lot of experience when I was the mayor of St. Charles — 10 years of working with a $7 million budget and working with other people’s money. And I think that’s really important because you are the steward of other’s money and you have to make sure that you’re spending it wisely and making sure that you’re getting the most bang for your buck.”
As a small business owner, budgeting is always a challenge, Elsing said. “But at the same time, capitalism is great,” he said. “And the ability to just open up our doors without the government telling us what to do is wonderful. But to do that you have to have a sharp pencil.” In his past public service, he added, “I’m usually the one checking every little thing, making sure everything is correct. Because it’s our taxpayers money. It’s my money. It’s y’all’s money.”
“When it comes to budgets, I dealt with budgets my whole life,” Heim said. “I started out young [on] a family farm, milking cows — you had to be on a tight budget. You didn’t have room for error.” The same is true in his construction business, he added. “You’ve got to make sure, from the start of the project to the end of the project, all the numbers come out where you bid that job at,” he said.
Asked about whether they would support the county subsidizing affordable housing, Elsing said, “I’m a firm believer that a strong economy lessens the need for subsidizing … If we can build these communities back up and provide jobs, if we can keep the businesses going, keep the farms going, keep these things going, we have less need for taxpayer help.”
Currently the only financial support for affordable housing the county provides is a roughly $100,000 a year contribution to the Southeast Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which owns some subsidized public housing in Lewiston and Altura, and administers Section 8 vouchers.
Spitzer said the need for workforce housing is “dire,” and that housing has been an issue in the area for many years. He said there are opportunities for the Winona County Economic Development Authority to do more. “I think that is something that has been very underutilized in our county …” he said.
Heim said affordable housing has been an important issue on the St. Charles Planning and Zoning Commission, on which he sits. “We just talked [about] how can we attract different outfits to come to St. Charles? So we did change some of our zoning regulations to allow different sized units to come to certain parts of town here.” He encouraged people to volunteer on an upcoming Habitat for Humanity construction project in St. Charles, saying, "Let’s keep that project moving forward and hopefully we can attract as a city and a county some affordable housing.”
Voters can find their polling place at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
