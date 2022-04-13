by CHRIS ROGERS
Picturesque Pickwick will be split in two this summer. An upcoming bridge replacement project on County Road 7 will isolate the community’s fire department from many homes and businesses on the far side of the closed bridge. Pickwick first responders pushed the Winona County Board this spring to approve a temporary bridge to allow fire trucks to cross Big Trout Creek, a request that went against a longstanding county policy. Following a debate on Tuesday, the board ultimately compromised, approving a temporary ATV bridge that will allow EMTs to cross but not fire trucks.
Winona County will pay contractors $2 million to replace a bridge on County Road 7 just downstream of the Pickwick Mill falls. The work will start in mid-July and be done by October 15.
While the County Board’s policy since 2016 is to not fund temporary bypass bridges, after receiving many requests, Winona County Engineer Dave Kramer presented two options for a possible bypass: a one-lane vehicle bridge that could accommodate a fire truck at an estimated cost of $286,000 or an $81,000 ATV bridge that could accommodate a Pickwick Fire and Rescue ATV and a stretcher. Pointing to numerous bridge repair projects around the county in recent years where no bypass was built, Kramer recommended the County Board stick with its policy.
“It is for the safety and welfare of our community,” Pickwick area resident Joy Fabian-Ewing said, asking the County Board to approve a temporary bridge last month. “Our fire department is on one side of the bridge; their water source is on the other side of the bridge. So if there was ever a fire, or a medical emergency or a flooding event, all of the personnel, all of the equipment is on the other side of the creek, on the other side of the bridge.”
It’s a challenge to fund bridge repairs in a timely manner as it is, and the extra expense of temporary bypasses would make that harder, County Board member Steve Jacob argued. “When you look at this rather lengthy list of bridges we’ve done in the past 10 years that did not receive a bypass, part of why we’re getting to this [bridge] today is because all these other communities have gone without a bypass,” Jacob said.
There are other first responders — such as in Nodine and Wilson Township — that can serve Pickwick this summer, Jacob continued. “I think it would be unfair to all these other communities … to single out this one bridge and make an exception for it,” he said.
County Board member Marcia Ward, who represents Pickwick, advocated for a temporary vehicle bridge. She pointed to a recent house fire in Ridgeway, where local firefighters could not respond — in that case due to a lack of daytime volunteers — and neighboring fire departments had to be called. Neighboring crews took 20 minutes to get there, during which time the situation went from a containable fire to a total loss of the home, she said. “Here you can see the firetrucks out your front window, and they’re not able to come help you,” Ward said. She added, “I think denying a bypass and denying the fire and the emergency response people the ability to do their job is unfortunately wrong at this point.”
Pickwick Fire and Rescue Chief Adam Zimmerman echoed Ward’s concerns about how long response times from neighboring towns would be. Without a vehicle bypass, it could take 20 minutes for neighboring fire crews to reach the Pickwick Mill, a historic treasure, Zimmerman said.
Many rural volunteer fire and ambulance departments struggle to get enough volunteers, especially during the daytime in small communities with few local jobs, because most people leave town for the day for work. Zimmerman noted that is a challenge for nearby Dakota and Ridgeway. Often Pickwick Fire and Rescue is coming to its neighbors’ aid, he said. “We’re all hurting,” Zimmerman said. “Putting undue stress on volunteers like this, you’re then putting more pressure on other departments.”
Earlier, Jacob had pointed out that three bridges in his district were closed with no bypass during road projects in the recent past. Zimmerman said that situation, “in my opinion, was extremely reckless.”
Asked about the idea of leaving a fire truck parked on the far side of the closed bridge, Zimmerman said, “It would be extremely dangerous — is one way of putting it — as there’s no secured place to put it.”
County Board member Chris Meyer was the only one to join Ward in voting for a temporary bridge for vehicles and fire trucks. Board members Marie Kovecsi and Greg Olson said they could not support it, citing the policy and issues of fairness.
However, the County Board came around on the idea of a temporary ATV bridge. Zimmerman said that the majority of his department’s 93 calls last year were medical calls. An ATV bridge would do nothing to speed up fire response, but it would allow EMTs to cross the creek and carry patients back to an ambulance on the downstream side.
“Property can be replaced, but a life can’t,” Olson said. “I could probably stomach the ATV bypass. But at the same time, we have to understand this isn’t something we budget for. This is against policy.”
Kovecsi echoed, “Loss of life is something no one wants to be responsible for.”
“Yes, if those are our options … I do feel it will be of some benefit,” Zimmerman said of the ATV bridge.
The County Board agreed that, while it was making a one-time exception in Pickwick, it did not want to change its policy going forward. The most important thing is that the county doesn’t let its brides fall into such disrepair that they have to be closed for a longer time period, Jacob said. “I feel like the policy we have right now is the correct policy, in the bigger picture, in the long run,” he stated.
A vote to approve the temporary ATV bridge passed unanimously. Now, Kramer’s department will work to secure easements and a state permit. Kramer said the ATV bridge will not be wide enough to accommodate side-by-sides, because if it was, small cars would also fit on the bridge, requiring a more expensive design that would negate the cost savings of the ATV bridge option.
