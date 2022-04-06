by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona County officials and local Republicans set off a debate over election integrity and transparency at the County Board’s last meeting on March 22. At issue was the role of partisan election judges in absentee voting.
In the 2020 election, the county did not include election judges in duties state law requires them to conduct. Winona County Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla — who oversees local absentee voting — said that won’t happen again in 2022, but County Board member Steve Jacob’s calls for partisan election judges to be involved in the entire absentee voting process ran into objections from Suchla and other officials, who said the law may prohibit election judges’ involvement in some steps.
Election judges excluded from legal duty in 2020
The county’s Absentee Ballot Board is a group that reviews and counts absentee ballots. Under state law, the ballot board must include citizen election judges and may also include county staff. Election judges must disclose their party affiliation and there must be a balance of election judges from different parties.
Prior to 2020, the county often appointed only county staff and no election judges to the ballot board. At the urging of local Republicans in fall 2020, the County Board voted unanimously to add partisan election judges to the ballot board.
Both county staff and citizen election judges served on the ballot board in 2020, but Suchla and her staff gave them different roles. Election judges were primarily tasked with feeding ballots into counting machines and double-checking tallies. County staff handled opening the absentee ballot signature envelopes and verifying voters’ identities, Suchla and election judges from both parties said in separate interviews.
While most signature verification duties may be performed by any “two or more members of the ballot board” — regardless of whether they are staff members or election judges — Minnesota Statutes 203B.121 specifies that if voters’ identification paperwork doesn’t match up, “the election judges must compare” voters’ signatures.
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s 2020 Absentee Voting Administrative Guide — the guidebook local election officials such as Suchla follow — did not include that requirement. However, a recent Minnesota Supreme Court case underlined that certain signature verification duties are “assigned exclusively to election judges” by law.
“[In 2020] the signature verification was done in the back room by county employees — no representation from the political parties,” Winona County GOP organizer and Republican election judge Jerry Papenfuss said at the March 22 meeting. “We believe you will do the same this year. Surely, as elected officials, you would want the process to be fair and transparent.”
Suchla said that she plans to include election judges in signature verification during this year’s elections. “I have to,” Suchla said in an interview, adding, “Through that Supreme Court ruling that came through, it looks like that’s definitely their role on the ballot board — is signature verification.”
Jacob sparks broader debate on election judges
Jacob — who is running as a Republican for the Minnesota House of Representatives — pushed for more details on how the ballot board will function and advocated for partisan election judges to be involved in the entire absentee voting process. That sparked a back-and-forth over election judges’ legal role.
In particular, Jacob raised concerns about the fact election judges weren’t involved in opening signature envelopes in 2020. For most of the ballot board’s duties, state law does not specify that election judges must be involved. “They want to prove that it’s untampered with from the time it comes into the county to the time it’s counted and registered,” Jacob said. He added, “Can we incorporate election judges into the entire process?”
“I don’t see that as an unreasonable request; however, also please remember that ultimately we are under timelines to get an election done,” Suchla said, highlighting the time commitment election judges would need to make in that situation.
“I’m asking for 100 percent full transparency, election judge participation from start to finish,” Jacob said. “… Anything less is going to [cause a] public outcry.”
“I don’t think that’s a goal I can achieve,” Suchla responded. “For one, I don’t know the volume of the ballots we’ll receive. You’re basically telling me I need to have this ballot board on call for the entire work week.”
Suchla said that processing some types of ballots requires access to the Statewide Voter Registration System (SVRS), a database that includes private data, such as Social Security numbers, and is limited to authorized personnel. “The only people who can have that access are county employees,” Suchla told the County Board. “So here I see an issue where the election judges will be unhappy with me, but I cannot bend those rules. So what’s going to happen when we come up against rules I can’t bend? Are we going to be at a stalemate?”
After Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman jumped in to moderate the discussion, Jacob came back to his point: “How do we establish that the [signature envelopes] would not be opened prior to the election judges reviewing them?”
“Just understand that my staff and I are still going to be administering the election,” Suchla responded. “So there may be times where we need to do things with ballots that election judges are not needed to do or aren’t allowed to do because they cannot have access to SVRS.”
“That’s going to really taint things,” Jacob asserted. He added, “To me, the policy has to be that election judges have to be present from opening to —”
Sonneman interjected, “You can set policies, but as Ms. Suchla is saying, sometimes there are certain rules of election administration that have to be followed.” Sonneman acknowledged she didn’t know the particulars but said that the law may limit election judges from being involved in some steps.
“And that’s what’s going to cause problems,” Jacob retorted.
While transparency is a shared goal, Sonneman said, “We also don’t want to be violating the law by saying that, ‘Oh, this is the policy of Winona County so we’re going to ignore that rule or that law.’ … That’s violating the law. If you don’t like the law, again, take it up with the legislature.”
“I’d need to see whatever statute it is that you’re talking about that would prohibit constituents and election judges from being part of this process from start to finish,” Jacob said.
Sonneman offered to gather that information and present it at a future meeting. Jacob asked Sonneman whether her presentation would highlight things election judges aren’t allowed to do or empower them. Sonneman said it would simply state, “Here’s what the law says, and here’s what’s accessible.” Just as other areas of government sometimes involve private information, elections may, too, Sonneman said.
Jacob wasn’t satisfied with that. “I’m not agreeing to a bunch of exceptions,” he said.
“But if the law is the exception, are you saying you’re going to ignore the law?” Sonneman asked.
“I’m saying that what’s acceptable to the community and the constituents is full transparency and anything else is not going to help,” Jacob said.
The conversation ended with Sonneman pledging to bring back a flowchart on the absentee voting process with more details on the legal role of election judges. Jacob ultimately agreed, saying, “I feel much better after this discussion tonight than if we would have just sent this through on [a consent vote].”
County Board member Marcia Ward supported the proposed flowchart on the absentee voting procedure. “Nobody is accusing anybody of anything, but [expectations for] transparency in our elections has risen to a much higher level than it was in the past,” she said. She added, “I think with the flowchart, that’ll give us the board and the public a chance to see how it’ll all play out.”
Other County Board members didn’t offer their opinions, but the board voted unanimously to table the ballot board discussion until its April 12 meeting. Sonneman noted that, with a special primary coming up in May to replace the late U.S. Congressman Jim Hagedorn, the county was under a deadline to name its ballot board for the May primary, while a separate ballot board could be established for the fall election.
