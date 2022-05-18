by CHRIS ROGERS
Last week, Winona County Board members Steve Jacob and Marcia Ward voted to review county funding for the area’s only agency serving survivors of sexual and domestic violence, the Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW), following a controversy over a lesson on consent and healthy relationships at a local charter school.
The ACW has been providing lessons on healthy relationships to local schools for decades, according to Executive Director Crystal Hegge. The lesson commonly provided to high school students focuses on consent, using non-explicit examples such as asking someone to dance or to watch a movie, and covers how consent is “freely given, reversible, informed, enthusiastic, and specific.” “If somebody really does not like horror movies … and you invited your friend over for a movie, and then you put on a horror movie, is that consent based? No, because they didn’t know it was a horror movie,” Hegge explained. The goal of these lessons is to help prevent sexual and domestic violence by educating young people on consent.
On April 28, an ACW employee presented the normal, ACW-approved lesson to a class of ninth and 10th graders at Riverway Learning Community and — in what Hegge described as a decision the employee made without the approval or knowledge of supervisors and contrary to training the employee received — also handed out a pamphlet that was not approved by the ACW. While the pamphlet was focused on consent, “F***” was in its title and it included explicit language about sex.
“The materials distributed during the session have never been utilized as part of any trainings and were absolutely not age appropriate. Due to this, the staff and board extend their sincerest apologies to the children, family, parents, and educators who received the unapproved pamphlet,” Hegge said. In an interview she said, “We apologize for the actions of this employee, and after a formal review process, the employee has been terminated.” She added that the ACW board and staff were reviewing their procedures to ensure this never happens again.
Riverway Learning Community Director Kevin Krieg said Riverway staff and the ACW responded to the incident and that, because it was a personnel issue for the ACW, he could not comment further.
A few people who heard about the incident complained at the County Board’s May 10 meeting. “What would you all people think if I passed that out at a public park to children? [Sheriff Ron Ganrude] would probably have me in cuffs,” rural Winona resident Daren Engler said.
“I realize that the County Board contracts with the Advocacy Center for domestic violence and sexual violence services only; however, the board should seriously consider whether it is appropriate to contract services with this organization when it is … publishing and distributing materials that I would argue are counterproductive to the aims of preventing sexual and domestic abuse,” Winona resident Chasity Serocki said.
“My kids go to Riverway. I can only hope that when they are in secondary, Riverway is continuing to work with the Advocacy Center on consent,” Winona resident Bonnie Hammack said. She continued, “That’s important work. I understand there was an unfortunate accident and unapproved distribution of unapproved pamphlets. I trust that the Advocacy Center has handled that appropriately. I do not think that should change the county and the schools’ relationship with the Advocacy Center going forward.”
The Advocacy Center (formerly the Women’s Resource Center) offers assistance and information to victims of sexual and domestic violence, helping them navigate the legal system and make safety plans, going with victims to the emergency room and court hearings, and, in some cases, helping victims escape abusive relationships safely, providing housing and moving help. Domestic violence is the by far most common form of violent crime in Winona County, according to a 2018 Winona Post investigation, and the center is the only agency providing these services to survivors.
Under a contract, the county pays the Advocacy Center $15,000 a year to help provide those victim services. Hegge said none of that money goes toward the ACW’s healthy relationship education program, and that a cut in county funding would negatively affect the ACW’s ability to provide victim services.
“The advocacy center provides vital services to the community,” Winona resident Scott Makstenieks said. “Domestic violence is probably the most prominent form of violent crime in our community, and one in four of our [college] students on campus experience sexual assault at some point in their time in our community. If the only resource for victim support in our community is not supported by our county, it will be less effective as a result and will have a devastating effect on our community.” He added that educating children about consent and healthy relationships is key to preventing this kind of violence in the future.
Later at the May 10 meeting, County Board member Steve Jacob proposed a future agenda item to review county funding for the ACW. County Board member Marcia Ward also supported that proposal. Under the county’s ground rules the proposal will come back, likely next Tuesday, for a vote by the full board on whether to proceed, which would require a third board member’s support.
In an interview, Ward said she found the content of the pamphlet “appalling,” adding, “I don’t find it appropriate for anybody.” Earlier in the meeting, Ward had proposed a less pointed agenda to review all outside agency funding during the budget process this fall, which failed, with Jacob saying something more immediate was needed to respond to the incident. “I was trying to be a little more diplomatic,” Ward said, noting, “the Advocacy Center does good things … and, technically, the $15,000 isn’t a budget breaker, but there’s a lot of principals involved here.” Asked if she thought the incident merited cutting funding for victim services, Ward said she wanted more information on how the county’s funds are used. She added, “I don’t know that I’m at a point of making a rash or irrational decision, but I wanted time to analyze things a little more, and in a way give the Advocacy Center a chance to clarify what’s going on in their organization.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.