by CHRIS ROGERS
Two years of COVID has taken a toll — physically, financially, and emotionally. In an effort to bounce back, Winona County is offering over $2.5 million in grants to local nonprofits and businesses for a wide range of special projects. It’s part of $9.8 million in federal COVID relief funding the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) passed by Congress last year. Applications for the grant funds are open through May 30.
“The county is really looking to make the greatest impact to the greatest number of people in Winona County, in the community, by supporting initiatives and projects that organizations have in mind to improve the well-being of our community as well as meet various needs that we have identified, from resources for childcare to affordable housing, addressing health and wellness issues,” Winona County ARP Grants Coordinator Laura Petterson said.
ARPA is meant to “support urgent COVID-19 response efforts,” bolster local government revenues hurt by the pandemic, “support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses,” and “address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic,” according to the U.S. Treasury. The Treasury suggests premium pay for essential workers, mental health services, investments in housing and education equity, as well as broadband and sewer and water infrastructure as uses of the funds, and the agency outlined broad guidelines for a range of other possible uses.
Of its nearly $10 million, the County Board already gave out $2.6 million to a broadband expansion project with HBC and $2 million in grants for local businesses, while reserving around $3 million for the county’s own uses.
The idea to dedicate $2.5 million to community grants was inspired partly by an Engage Winona survey the county commissioned last year. That survey asked county residents how they were affected by the pandemic and how they would like to see the county use its COVID relief funds. Many residents said they felt disconnected from their communities as activities and events were canceled, that their mental health suffered, and that lacking high-speed internet access suddenly became a major problem as many services and events went virtual. One of the most popular suggestions for the county was to invest in community activities and public spaces, including parks, schools, libraries, youth recreation, and senior centers.
An initial list of possible grant projects floated by county officials last fall ranged from adding a social-worker-type position at the Winona Community Warming Center to upgrading the county fairgrounds’ restrooms, from building affordable housing in Altura to replacing sewer infrastructure in St. Charles.
A broad range of projects could qualify for the grant funding, Petterson said. While the county has already dedicated funds to broadband and business aid, proposals for additional funding for those uses are welcome, she added.
“It’s not a cumbersome application, so if you think a project would be impactful to the community and your organization is looking for funds to support that work, submit an application, and what’s the best that can happen and what’s the worst that can happen? You can get some money or some partial money, or you put in a half an hour filling out an application that doesn’t get funded,” Petterson said.
The online application — available at tinyurl.com/vfa4c6cm — asks applicants to submit a proposed project budget, project description, and an explanation of how the project would benefit the community.
County staff will review the applications, and the County Board will make a final funding decision, likely in June, Petterson said. “We have quite a few applications, and I’ve also had inquiries from some folks with questions,” she said, explaining that she expects more applications to come in before the May 30 deadline.
