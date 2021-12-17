by CHRIS ROGERS
Today’s 269-case spike in Winona County COVID infections is largely due to a backlog of cases from November, according to Winona County Emergency Management Director Ben Klinger. Regardless of today’s figures, Winona County is experiencing its highest levels of COVID transmission of the year, and health officials urged citizens to get vaccinated, get booster shots, stay home when sick, wear masks, and practice social distancing and other safety measures.
In its daily situation update today, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported that there were 269 new cases of COVID detected among Winona County residents. These daily case numbers are meant to represent people who have just recently tested positive; however, on rare occasions when there has been a backlog of older cases not previously reported, older cases may be included in these figures.
After reviewing internal records, Klinger said that 230 of the 269 cases reported today were from tests conducted in November. “So yes, it was a backlog, but I currently don’t know why,” Klinger said, adding that he was waiting to hear more from MDH.
Even with only 39 recent cases reported today, COVID transmission is extremely high in Winona County — the highest in 2021 and on par with the worst of last winter’s surge. Excluding the backlogged cases, there have been 306 new infections in Winona County in the past seven days. At the worst point of last winter, the county briefly eclipsed the 400-cases-in-seven-days mark.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), six Winona County residents were hospitalized for COVID between Dec. 8-15.
“We’re seeing infections are climbing and definitely a lot of community spread right now,” Klinger said, speaking with the Post as he set up for a vaccine clinic in St. Charles. “Continue following the mitigation strategies from the CDC and MDH,” Klinger encouraged area residents. “We should be wearing masks indoors, keeping apart when possible. Meet in more open areas, places with more ventilation … The biggest thing, the number one thing people can do to mitigate it is get vaccinated. If it’s been six months since you’ve been vaccinated and you’re 16 or older, get a booster.” For recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, boosters are recommended after two months.
In Winona vaccines are available at Winona Health, Gundersen Health System, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, and most pharmacies. Winona County Public Health will host a vaccine clinics at Cotter High School’s Cecilia Commons, 1115 West Broadway (enter on Seventh Street) in Winona, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/mr3kxerz to sign up.
More information about vaccines and where to find them is available on www.vaccines.gov.
