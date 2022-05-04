by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona County’s bid for a local sales tax to pay off the new jail’s $28 million tab is making headway at the Minnesota Legislature. If lawmakers approve the county’s request, voters could see a referendum to approve the tax on the ballot this fall.
“I’m here to ask for your support for Senate [bill] 2833,” County Board Chair Chris Meyer told the Minnesota Senate Committee on Taxes at a hearing last week. Meyer testified before the committee, outlining the jail project — which is currently under construction — and a bill authored by Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) to authorize a sales tax referendum. Under state law, the county needs both legislative and voter approval for the tax. A matching bill in the House was sponsored by Representative Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona), and Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman testified before a House committee in March.
The County Board has already borrowed $28 million to finance the new jail, and debt payments will cost over $1 million a year through 2046. Normally, this debt would be paid off with higher property taxes, but a local sales tax is another option. The proposed sales tax would charge an extra 1/4 cent on every dollar. It would come on top of the county’s existing, half-cent sales tax for road repair.
While the County Board was divided in narrowly passing the sales tax for road repair, it has been united on a sales tax for the jail. During the debate over road repair funding, some citizens criticized sales taxes as regressive — in that poor people pay a larger share of their income in sales tax compared to rich people — and business leaders said the move would drive customers to competing outlets with lower taxes in Wisconsin. However, the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce backed a sales tax for the jail project, saying it would be less painful to local businesses than the sizable property tax hike that would be needed, and the County Board voted unanimously last fall to seek a sales tax referendum in 2022.
It’s a question of whether to pay for the jail with property taxes or sales taxes, Meyer said. A relatively modest sales tax hike of .25 percent could cover it, while the hike to the property taxes levy needed would be much larger, she noted. Meyer highlighted the chamber’s support and other County Board members’ interest in having visitors to Winona County help alleviate some of the burden on rural property owners. Personally, Meyer was more neutral about the proposal. “If there are residents that feel, yes, this is a valuable thing to do and there’s enough support to move forward with a sales tax, then fine,” she said.
While approving referendums for local sales taxes is fairly commonplace — the legislature approved 20 last year — Meyer said she had not gotten any indication how likely the Winona County bill was to pass. “I’ll keep my fingers crossed,” she told the Post. “But it’s just one step in the process. If we manage to pass the legislature, we still need a referendum.” The legislative session ends this month.
If legislation is approved and the County Board moves ahead with its plans for a referendum in November, the board won’t know the results of that referendum before budgeting season begins in the fall. That means the County Board would likely have to set its preliminary tax levy for 2023 as if the referendum would fail — so that it would have enough money to make debt payments just in case, Meyer said. If a referendum passes, the County Board could lower the levy before the final budget is set in December. However, in the interim, Meyer said, “It might be shocking to people to see that preliminary levy increase.”
