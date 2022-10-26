by CHRIS ROGERS and CESAR SALAZAR
After nixing the East Recreation Center (ERC) site following a public outcry, the city of Winona is searching for locations that could become the future home of the Winona Police Department (WPD). Winona County officials recently proposed reaching out to the city to discuss whether the WPD’s current home, the county-owned Law Enforcement Center (LEC), could be reconfigured to meet the WPD’s needs for more space.
County Board members Chris Meyer and Marie Kovecsi proposed the idea at an October 11 meeting, and the full board could vote early next month to invite city officials to discuss the LEC. Meyer added, “[City officials] need to make their own decision, and I respect that right, and I’m really not trying to infringe on it. I think there might be ways where it would be better or less expensive, and if that’s true, the county would love to explore it with them.”
County Board members Greg Olson and Marcia Ward and County Board candidates Dwayne Voegeli and Jerry Obieglo have also voiced support for the concept. So far there has not been a meeting between the County Board and City Council to discuss the possibility.
The WPD and the Winona Fire Department’s Central Fire Station are both in need of more space, and city staff began studying building a new police-fire station in 2021. However, accommodating both departments in one facility would require an entire city block in a centrally located area, limiting the site options. In January, that study recommended demolishing the ERC to build a $23-26 million new police-fire station. A later $38-42 million proposal would have also built a new community center next door to relocate the ERC, but the City Council scrapped the plan following “overwhelming” public opposition.
A few years ago, city and county staff did briefly explore expanding the LEC to meet the WPD’s needs. Expanding the WPD station was estimated to cost $4 million at the time, and together with renovations to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office portion of the LEC building, it would have cost $8 million total, according to city officials. Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said the city didn’t pursue that because it would have not addressed all of the LEC’s shortcomings and the city’s money might be better invested in a new building it owns, not a space it rents.
Meyer contrasted that $8 million estimate against the city’s $23 million-plus figures for a new police-fire station to explain why she thinks staying at the LEC could be less expensive for the city. At the same time, she noted that the cost of remodeling the LEC has likely grown. “I don’t know what it would be now, because the pandemic and the supply chain really raised some of the costs that we are looking at. So I don’t know if that’s a valid number anymore, but I think that would be worth figuring out and seeing if it would be less expensive for the taxpayers of the city, but again, only if it makes sense for the officials and elected representatives of the city.”
“Right now, my position is the police department is more than welcome to stay at the LEC with us,” Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said. “It works out well for us. If we need to talk something over, it’s easier to do that, and if I need to see Tom, I simply go upstairs.” He added, “It’s their decision, but I’m fine with them staying. If they decide to move out, I understand that, too.”
Recently, city staff had informal discussions with the county’s architectural firm, Market & Johnson, to see if a renovation or remodel of the LEC is suitable for the WPD’s needs near the county’s new jail.
In previous interviews, Williams said that the WPD simply has outgrown the LEC. The WPD would like to have room for a fume hood in the evidence room, office space for officers, more locker space for officer storage needs, garage space for police vehicles, and dedicated spaces for suspect/evidence movement, according to Williams. Williams said the LEC doesn’t have enough space for the additions. The LEC does have space in the basement to expand and renovate, but Williams said he’d prefer not to move his force into the basement.
Williams talked about other places to expand in the LEC, but each would present issues of its own. He said expanding the new jail isn’t an option. Adding a third floor to the LEC would cause disruptions and would require the WPD to relocate to an alternate location during construction, he said. Remodeling the former jail near the dispatch center would cause disruptions, possibly forcing the dispatch center to relocate, he said. Expanding outside of the LEC isn’t feasible as the site is simply out of space without having to remove amenities, such as parking.
City Manager Chad Ubl said he’s not sure if remodeling the LEC is feasible. . “We don’t think that all the needs of the police department can be met if we stay at the LEC without some expansion to address some of our space needs,” Ubl said. “We’re trying to get a response officially on what can or cannot be done in that location.” He continued, “We’re not sure there can be modifications to the LEC because of the jail project.”
Ubl added that if renovations can’t be done at the LEC, the LEC would have to be taken off the table as an option for the WPD’s future home.
Williams said there could be financial benefits to the city owning rather than renting its police station. Currently, the city pays about $180,000 a year in rent for the LEC. If the county shoulders the LEC renovation costs, the city could see an increase in rent payments in the future, but if the city bears the costs, the city could have to continue making rent payments while paying off the new renovations, Williams said. Ultimately, if the department chooses to stay at the LEC, the county and the city would have to negotiate how they would handle the renovations.
Asked if there was anything the county could do to mitigate the city’s concerns about the cost of rent and remodeling, Meyer responded, “The city and the county this year are facing historic levels of potential [property tax] levy increase. So I’m not sure. I certainly can’t commit to anything on the part of the county. But if the city was already looking at asking for state money and if it’s a combined facility, and if we’re successful in getting the sales tax through for the jail, it seems like it wouldn’t be outside of reason, but I don’t know how the exact details would work out.”
While county officials are making overtures to the city about staying at the LEC, they have also discussed other plans for the building. In 2018, Winona County significantly downsized its office space, selling off a large office building called the Government Center on Main and Fourths streets, and relocating many offices to the County Office Building and renting a space for the License Center at the Winona Mall. Although calculations by former County Administrator Ken Fritz indicated the move was saving the county hundreds of thousands, earlier this year, Meyer — who is running against Fritz for reelection — raised doubts about whether the county was really saving money. That led to the creation of a Space Committee, consisting of county staff, who are currently studying the county’s space needs. County officials have raised the possibility of using the LEC’s excess space to accommodate the License Center or social services programs, though Ganrude has pointed out that the county’s downtown campus may lack parking for License Center customers. That committee only recently started meeting and is still studying the county’s space needs, Ganrude said.
“We’re going to obviously have open space [at the LEC],” Ganrude said. “What is the county’s best option to utilize that space?” He continued, “If the police department needs 50 percent more space, and we as a county decide to move the License Center in here — uh, that’s going to take up quite a bit of space.”
The city is planning to hire its architects, BKV, to study various sites for both combined or separate police and fire stations. According to Ubl, city staff hope to request funding from the City Council for the study in mid-November to early December. It’s unclear if the city will study the LEC as an option.
Even if the WPD moves to another location in the mid-term future, the city will likely still have to enter into negotiations with the county to extend or renew the LEC lease agreement because a new station won’t likely be built before the current LEC lease expires in 2024. Ubl said county staff had talked about raising the rent for the LEC in the next lease, but Ubl dissuaded them from doing so.
