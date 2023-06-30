by CHRIS ROGERS
Save the date. Winona County finally got permission to seek a local sales tax to pay off its nearly completed $28 million jail, and the county will ask voters to approve the tax on November 5, 2024. County officials and business leaders hope paying off the jail with sales tax, as opposed to property taxes, will spread out the burden. They’ve been pursuing a sales tax since 2021 but were unable to secure legislative approval for the referendum until now.
If voters support it, a quarter-cent-on-every-dollar sales tax would be used to pay roughly $1.5 million in annual debt payments for the jail. It would come on top of the county’s existing half-cent sales tax for road construction.
That existing sales tax passed on a 3-2 vote and was somewhat controversial, with opponents arguing that the increase would hurt Winona businesses that already have to compete with significantly lower state tax rates on businesses in neighboring Wisconsin. Supporters highlighted that sales taxes help bring in revenue from the Winona area’s many visitors, easing the burden on local residents and businesses, and that a slight increase in sales tax can generate as much as a more drastic increase in property taxes. Some critics have also pointed out that sales taxes are regressive in that poorer people tend to pay a larger percentage of their income in sales tax relative to richer people.
This time around, the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce initiated the push for a sales tax to finance the jail, and County Board members agreed unanimously.
Referendum clears a divided Capitol
State lawmakers must pass legislation granting local governments permission to hold a local option sales tax referendum. The county tried to get that approval last spring, but a tax bill that would have allowed a November 2022 referendum died on the vine, part of a broader, partisan breakdown in budget and tax cut negotiations that left many bills unfinished last year. Democrats refused to pass the 2022 tax bill — including tax cuts Republicans wanted — until bills for Democratic spending priorities were passed. Republicans refused to pass spending bills until the tax cuts were passed.
This spring, that partisan division remained, but the Democrats held control of both chambers of the legislature and the governor’s mansion. A new hurdle emerged for the county’s sales tax, however. Twin Cities lawmakers — where there has been a proliferation of local sales taxes — threatened to block any new ones. Winona County managed to get in under the wire, before a two-year moratorium on new referendum requests, according to the League of Minnesota Cities. “I was surprised they passed it because there was a real threat,” County Board member Marcia Ward said.
The new tax bill, including permission for the Winona County Jail sales tax referendum, passed on party-line votes. While Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman thanked all four local legislators for helping get the county’s provision included in the broader tax bill, Republicans voted against the final package. Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) supported the bill, and Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona), Sen. Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa), and Rep. Steve Jacob (R-Altura) voted against it.
Democrats touted rebate checks the bill will provide, new child tax credits for low- to middle-income families, credits for renters and property tax payers, and an expansion of the income levels exempted from tax on Social Security. Republicans balked at a 50-cent tax on home deliveries, gas tax increases, and the lack of a full repeal of taxes on Social Security benefits.
“What Minnesotans wanted, and expected, with a record budget surplus was significant and permanent tax relief,” Jacob said in a statement.
Next fall may be county’s one shot
County officials had hoped to hold a referendum this November, but Sonneman’s office concluded that state law requires the referendum to be held on the date of a countywide general election. There is none until next fall.
“I wish we could do it sooner, but it seems like we’re very limited. I would like to get this off of local taxpayer dollars as soon as possible …” County Board member Dwayne Voegeli said. He added, “It looks like we have no other options. That’s the soonest we could have it.”
Normally, if one referendum failed, the county could try again. However, state law sets a two-year expiration date on the county’s authority. That likely leaves the November 2024 general election as the county’s only chance, though Sonneman said she wanted to look further into that question. According to the League of Minnesota Cities, the tax bill prohibits new local sales tax requests until after the 2025 legislative session. “Literally it looks like a do or die,” Voegeli said.
Ward and Voegeli said that if the referendum passes, their goal would be to reduce the property tax levy by an equal amount, rather than charging a new sales tax and maintaining property tax levels raised to finance the jail. The County Board made a similar pledge with its road repair sales tax — that it wouldn’t be used to supplant normal road funding — but, facing rising costs and budget pressures, the County Board did just that last fall over objections from Ward and former member Steve Jacob.
