by CHRIS ROGERS
A special election to replace Winona County Board member Steve Jacob will be held on May 9 — or August 11, if a primary is needed — and western Winona County will be without a representative until then. On December 13, the County Board approved the schedule for the special election, including a candidate filing period in late February. Already one candidate announced his intention to run: Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Supervisor and former Altura mayor Josh Elsing.
“That’s going to be hard to see my district without representation for five or potentially pushing seven months,” Jacob said. “That’s hard to see, but it is as it is.”
Jacob must give up his position as county commissioner in January due to his election to the Minnesota House of Representatives. His District 3 seat represents Stockton, Minnesota City, Rollingstone, Altura, Elba, St. Charles, and eight townships in western and northern Winona County.
Fellow County Board members shared some of Jacob’s sentiments about the timeline for replacing him. “They always say government moves slow. I guess we move very slow,” said Commissioner Marcia Ward, who will be the lone rural voice on the board for the time being. “I am very disappointed because that leaves a whole lot of people without any representation.”
“It seems like a long time for that district to go without representation, but I don’t know that we have any choice,” County Board Chair Chris Meyer said. Meyer explained that county staff had told her May was the soonest possible date due to requirements in state law.
It was a combination of legal restrictions and logistical ones that resulted in the May timetable, according to Winona County Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla. Suchla said that the uncertainty of who would win Jacob’s House race and Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) plans for an April referendum complicated the timing.
State law requires the candidate filing period be held 80 days ahead of the election and requires the county to advertise that filing period weeks in advance. “Of course, we could not assume that Commissioner Jacob was going to be the winner in that race. So it’s not like we could start planning an election before the results were in,” Suchla explained. By the time Jacob won on November 8, it was too late to organize a February election, she said.
The next option was March, but, Suchla said, “Then we’ve got the March township [elections], and then April is already spoken for [by WAPS].” School districts are allowed to combine polling places and use fewer than the normal number of polling sites for such elections; that’s not an option for the county’s special election. To hold two elections at once with overlapping territories but different polling places, Suchla said, “We thought it would just be a little confusing for the voters and a little logistically hard for us as well.” To avoid those issues, county officials settled on May, she said.
Jacob said county staff informed him he could have resigned earlier this fall to speed up the special election. “… My gut response to that was no how, no way was I going to have the name Steve Jacob associated with quitting,” he said. Additionally, he said that would have left the district without representation for roughly the same amount of time. It was “six of one, half dozen of the other,” Jacob said, adding, “I didn’t see any particular advantage to the citizenry of me resigning any earlier …”
Candidates interested in running for the seat may file with the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office between February 14-28, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 202 West Third Street in Winona.
If more than two candidates file, a special primary election will be held on May 9 to narrow the field, and a special general election between the top two candidates will be held on August 11. If two or fewer file, the special election will be on May 9.
Elsing, the owner of an agricultural supply business in St. Charles, recently announced his intention to run. “I was asked to run for this position by a multitude of county residents. I am humbled to see the community support behind this already,” he said in a statement. “I enjoy engaging with our residents and solving problems. I have a strong background in supporting all types of agriculture, small business and smaller communities. We are often overlooked out here, and we need a strong voice to represent us. I’m an advocate for small and efficient government. Transparency provides truth,” said Elsing. He added that as a property owner, “I am very conscious of keeping our property tax as low as possible.”
If Elsing wins, he will have to step down from the SWCD Board due to state rules precluding someone from holding both offices at once.
Jacob endorsed Elsing. Jacob said that after serving with Elsing for years on conservation boards, “I’ve seen firsthand what his positions are, and he holds many of the very same values I hold. … Transparency and making sure there’s good community involvement — all of those things that are near and dear to my heart. I can tell Josh is right on the same page.”
