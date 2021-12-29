by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona County’s parking dilemma is manageable and demand doesn’t justify the multi-million-dollar expense of a parking ramp. That’s the takeaway from a recent study evaluating how the county can manage the loss of a parking lot during the new jail’s construction.
The study eyed an $8 million parking ramp at Third and Washington streets before advising against it, saying existing parking is sufficient. Nevertheless, the study found that the city of Winona Port Authority and other partners were open to possible collaboration on a “joint parking solution” downtown, and the county is in talks with the Port Authority to lease a mid-sized surface lot on West Second Street.
The construction of the new jail put this issue front and center for Winona County. The county’s downtown Winona campus will lose 85 parking spaces to the jail project — 21 spaces lost permanently and another 54 temporarily lost to construction staging. That is creating a bit of a parking pinch, as the county’s campus has 18 fewer parking spaces than its workforce and clients need, according to the recent study from Walker Consultants.
However, while the county may have a slight shortage of parking stalls on its campus proper, there are scores of empty parking stalls on the surrounding blocks even during peak hours, Walker Consultants wrote. By the firm’s count, there are 378 on- and off-street spaces within a few blocks of the county offices, 80 percent of which were full during midday on a weekday. “In the interim 18-month period [before the jail is complete], if employees will tolerate multi-block walking distances, there is sufficient public parking capacity within a four-block vicinity of the county complex …” the consultants wrote.
“This is the third study to figure out we’re OK,” County Board Chair Marcia Ward said, a touch of irony in her voice. She was referring to Walker’s 2018 study for the city of Winona and updates to it, which reached similar conclusions: There is enough parking downtown if people are willing to walk a couple blocks, the cost of a parking ramp isn’t justified, and there are easier, less expensive things the city could do to get the most out of existing parking.
This recent study analyzed two parking ramp concepts. A small, short ramp occupying the corner of Third and Washington streets — a property the county does not own but has expressed interest in — could hold 44-50 spaces per level and cost around $4,600 per space. A larger, four-level, 307-stall ramp occupying the entire western half of 150 block of West Third Street — including a property the Port Authority owns — was pegged at a total cost of $8 million or $26,000 per space. Walker Consultants’ David Garza advised the $8 million estimate could be low, considering how Winona’s high water table affects heavy construction.
“It’s an $8 million capital cost that you probably don’t want right now … and it’s pretty telling that Fastenal chose not to build a ramp,” Garza noted, referring to Fastenal’s decision to build multiple surface lots for its new 400-employee downtown office building as opposed to a single parking ramp. Garza continued, “You don’t have any parking rates in this environment; it’s free parking. So for [a parking ramp] to be self-sustaining, it would be difficult. It would require a lot of subsidy, so that’s why we kind of pushed lower-cost alternatives for you.”
Those lower cost alternatives included better signage and striping, parking enforcement, shared parking agreements, charging for parking, and incentives for employees who walk or bike. “To promote greater turnover and space availability the city of Winona must conduct routine and consistent parking enforcement for time-limited curb spaces …” the consultants wrote. The city recently added more staff hours to parking enforcement duties.
The county has already taken some steps to make up for the lost parking. It ditched reserved parking for individual employees and converted the former Winona Monument building into a gravel lot. With proper striping that lot could hold 25 spaces, the report states.
Although the Walker Consultants report advised that additional parking wasn’t necessary, the county is in negotiations with the Port Authority for a possible lease of 165 West Second Street, the former ProBuild property recently purchased by the Port Authority. The county is interested in leasing the lot’s 42 stalls through the end of 2023, Winona Economic Development Director Lucy McMartin said last month. It’s unclear whether the recent study will change the county’s plans.
In general, if the county wants to create more parking, it might find some willing partners, Walker Consultants’ report found. “In evaluating other area parking plans and in interviewing district stakeholders including potential public partners from the city of Winona and Winona Port Authority, we found a willingness for greater cooperation to deliver a joint parking solution for the district. However, project cost sharing and land assemblage will need to be determined,” the firm wrote.
Winona County Highway Engineer Dave Kramer said of the report, “Knowing that we don’t need to be looking at buying spaces or building ramps and if we come into some parking needs, there is a potential to look at possibly leasing some space from Fastenal … is very valuable.” By Walker Consultants’ count, Fastenal will have more than enough parking for all of its employees and might be in a position to lease excess spaces.
