by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona County Board and hundreds of citizens are petitioning the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to repave a portion of Highway 74 north of Elba. MnDOT abruptly converted the road to gravel last summer. MnDOT District Engineer Mark Schoenfelder said the decision was made because of the road’s poor condition and the cost of resurfacing, but MnDOT is considering the request. County Board member Steve Jacob argued that maintaining gravel may be more expensive in the long run and leaving the road unimproved would unfairly shortchange his district.
The section of road in question is a four-mile stretch of Highway 74 between Elba and County Road 30 near Beaver, which according to MnDOT traffic maps, sees an average of 400 vehicles a day. Technically it was never truly paved, but covered in a pavement-like surface called Otta seal. First developed in Norway, Otta seal has been gaining popularity on some lower volume roads for being cheaper than traditional paving and more durable than gravel. In August 2021, MnDOT tore out the Otta seal on Highway 74 and converted the road to gravel.
“Essentially the decision was made to modify that road surface really after we determined that Otta seal was in condition that, you know, it needed to be removed, it had passed the end of its life …” Schoenfelder told the Post in an interview last week. Schoenfelder also pointed to some unique conditions, such as the amount of flooding and water infiltration that the area sees, as well as Highway 74’s long-standing status — north of County Road 30 — as the only gravel state highway in Minnesota. “At the end of the day, there were enough potholes and just the cost of trying to hold that road together, that it was determined the best solution at this point was to pull that off,” he added.
Since last summer, MnDOT has gotten some feedback about that decision, with Jacob and other local elected officials criticizing the move and roughly 750 citizens signing a petition calling on MnDOT to reseal the road. The County Board voted unanimously in December to formally ask MnDOT to resurface the road.
Schoenfelder said MnDOT is currently evaluating whether to Otta seal the road again.
At the county highway department, Jacob said, “At 400 [vehicles a day], those roads we’re paving, we’re not just leaving as crushed rock.” While the road was in need of repair, it really begs the question, why didn’t MnDOT budget and plan for repairing it, he added.
“Certainly that Otta seal worked for 25 years, and it had 15 years of good service where you spent almost no money, so you saved a lot of money,” Jacob said, referring to MnDOT. The cost of Otta sealing a four-mile stretch is a drop in the bucket for MnDOT’s budget, and it is less expensive in the long run than gravel anyway, he argued.
In fact, the performance of Highway 74 inspired Winona County to start using Otta seal on many of its own roads. “We can prove through county records that Otta sealing is less expensive over a 10-year life cycle than just leaving it crushed rock,” Jacob said. Otta seal has a higher upfront cost, but doesn’t require regular grading as gravel does.
Is Otta seal less expensive than gravel in this situation? “That’s what we have to look at,” Schoenfelder responded. “We operate, we want to be good stewards, right, of taxpayer dollars. So that’s what we do on our road projects, we look at benefit cost and what is the most cost beneficial thing to be doing on this road segment. That’s exactly what we look at, do we put another Otta seal on? Certainly the volume of traffic on the roadway doesn’t really warrant [it] …”
For comparison, several sections of state highways in other parts of the state have lower official traffic counts than Highway 74 but are paved: parts of Highway 1 (340 vehicles per day) in Koochiching County , Highway 113 (280 vehicles per day) near Elbow Lake Village, Minn., and Highway 310 (350 vehicles per day) north of Roseau, Minn., according to MnDOT traffic counts.
Asked why MnDOT District Six — which serves Southeast Minnesota — seemed to have different standards than its northern counterparts for how much traffic merits pavement or Otta seal, Schoenfelder said that MnDOT’s official traffic count for Highway 74 is based on a traffic counter stationed just outside Elba and that the true traffic volume is much lower north of town. “The traffic volumes drop off significantly once you get out of Elba,” he said.
Conversely, Jacob said the county — which has a highway shop on the road — estimated the volume at 500 vehicles a day. “We feel like our area is not being treated fairly, not the same as they’re treating the rest of the state,” he said.
Schoenfelder said MnDOT hopes to make a decision this spring on whether Otta seal or gravel is the right long-term solution for this section of Highway 74. If MnDOT decides Otta seal is merited, it could still be years before MnDOT can fit a resurfacing project into its budget, he stated. “We’re putting together the response for Winona County’s formal request, but in all reality I don’t foresee, based on where our program is and where our project lettings are coming in — inflation has certainly hit our projects. So that obviously has an effect on our budget for our capital improvement budget. So we’re looking at, if this is something we put an Otta seal on, when can we fit that into our budget?” Schoenfelder said he expects the road will remain gravel through the end of 2022 at a minimum.
