by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona County’s little-used economic development loan fund will get some more promotion after the county hired an independent contractor last month. County staff members have struggled to dedicate time to the loan program since a full-time economic development position was cut several years ago.
The Winona County Economic Development Authority’s (EDA) revolving loan fund aims to provide low-interest loans to help new and expanding local businesses. While it has helped support a number of businesses over the years — such as Hart’s Creamery and Bluff Country Co-op — the bulk of the funds have gone unused in recent years. As of this winter, the loan fund had $1.2 million sitting in the bank, and just three outstanding loans totaling $146,000. Pointing to unused funds, EDA Chair Duane Klein said, “I just think a lot of businesses just do not know about it.”
That’s where Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) comes in. The nonprofit based in Chatfield, Minn., provides economic development staff for numerous local governments that can’t afford their own full-time positions, including Goodview, Lewiston, St. Charles, and Fillmore and Houston counties. Winona County hired CEDA staff to work two days a month helping to promote the Winona County EDA.
“It’s only two days a month, but it will be an asset,” said Winona County Planning and Environmental Services Director Kay Qualley. Qualley explained CEDA is helping to update the EDA’s website and will do direct outreach to promote the loan program. Describing mailers the county sends to local banks about the loan program, she explained, “That letter and brochure really need to be followed up with personal contacts, and that hasn’t been possible.”
How to promote the county’s loan fund — which can only be used for loans — has been an ongoing conversation on the EDA Board in recent years, with county staff at times suggesting that the citizen EDA Board members volunteer time to help.
Qualley, whose staff oversees zoning permits, well permits, septic inspections, recycling and more, said the county hasn’t been able to dedicate time to the EDA beyond keeping up with current loans and the group’s quarterly meetings. “It’s difficult to do much more than that with our current resources,” she said.
However, this year, county staff were able to budget $13,790 to hire CEDA two days a month. Qualley and the EDA hope that could be expanded to $27,700 and once a week in next year’s budget. “We want to do it the credit that the county deserves and the county’s businesspeople deserve,” Qualley told the County Board last month.
The County Board unanimously approved the CEDA contract. Board member Marcia Ward questioned whether two days a month would be enough to make a difference, while board member Steve Jacob opposed continuing the expenditure beyond this year. “I don’t want to approve an ever-expanding program,” Jacob said. “I see the need for this year, and I can support a one-year budget increase to kick-start this, but then to create a burden into the future, I don’t support that.”
Jacob was referring to a tax burden. Qualley retorted, “With all due respect, the burden was created in the department when the County Board eliminated a $68,000 supervisory position that handled all things economic development in the county. So when that happened the program essentially crashed.”
Beyond lacking staff time to promote the loan fund, some EDA members said interest rates may have been holding the program back. The loan fund is supposed to offer below-market interest rates: one percent under prime. However, it has a floor: no lower than three percent. That was below-market when the program was established, but with interest rates at historic lows in recent years — some commercial loans are available at two percent — three isn’t so low.
At a recent meeting, the EDA Board — which includes many local bankers — discussed lowering interest rates before ultimately deciding against it. “With rates going up, we felt three percent was going to be a decent rate,” Klein told the County Board. “We did consider going down to two percent, but with the Fed looking like they’re going to increase rates, we felt three percent was a good rate.”
“Still seems high to me,” Ward commented. “The feds haven’t gone crazy yet.”
Klein said that since the EDA program often provides “gap financing” for projects that aren’t able to secure enough from traditional bank loans alone, the EDA Board thought the slightly higher rate was acceptable.
More information on the county’s loan program is available at tinyurl.com/4abjvu45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.