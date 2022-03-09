by CESAR SALAZAR
Minnesotans have been fighting a decades-long, hard-hitting epidemic — a disease exasperated by pharmaceutical conglomerates across the country in the name of profit. A historic settlement agreement to help the people affected by these companies was finally reached.
Following legislation, Winona county is set to receive over $1.7 million over the course of 18 years as part of an opioid settlement fund to help abate the negative effects of opioid use disorder (OUD) in the community.
Minnesota joined other states in the summer of 2021 in a historic settlement agreement against pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson for over $26 billion. The settlement agreement holds these companies accountable for their roles in the nationwide opioid epidemic. The settlement was agreed on by all the parties involved in February, and Minnesota is set to receive over $300 million to distribute equitably among its counties and cities.
“No amount of money will ever make up for the death and destruction that opioid companies caused families and communities around Minnesota. Still, it is important to hold them accountable for the harm they’ve done, and these settlements do that,” State Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a press release.
Of the $303 million, 75 percent will go to counties and cities and the other 25 percent will go to a state abatement fund. The entirety of the funds will be used strictly for the abatement and treatment of OUD and cannot be used for any other reason.
Per an agreement between the Attorney General’s Office and Minnesota cities and communities, the money cannot be distributed until at least August 1, 2022, in order to change legislation limiting how settlement funds are distributed to communities. Counties and communities would only receive 60 percent of the settlement funds without the legislative change.
“We’re asking the legislature to make changes in the law so that the monies that we had agreed to could be distributed to the counties and the cities would be able to be distributed from this settlement,” Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said.
The funds can only be used in the abatement of OUD, and therefore cannot be directly distributed to citizens. The settlement funds will help supplement existing OUD programs in the county.
“We have been taking suggestions or ideas of what the various departments feel would be a good use of the money,” Interim County Administrator Maureen Holte said. “First of all, we have to meet the criteria of how the money can be used – the other thing is based on what are the needs of the community.”
“There are treatment programs available and I think Minnesota has one of the better reputations of the states for programs for substance abuse,” Sonneman said. “We would like to look at being able to expand the uses of funding — not to give somebody a handout but to help them over a hurdle that’s preventing them from bettering their situation.”
Winona has multiple evidence-based care coordination programs within the community. Many of these programs help by preventing and treating substance abuse disorders and their risk factors. These mitigations assist individuals and families to become productive members of society.
“We hope to use the funds to potentially fund and start a family dependency treatment court,” Sonneman said.
Opioid use disorder can lead to child neglect or abuse in the home — a parent might not be able to care for a child if under the influence of opiates, or children themselves could get into opiates, leading to unintentional overdose. Frequent neglect or abuse can lead to children being separated from their families and being sent to foster care, causing trauma or distrust in the household — possibly beginning new cycles of substance abuse.
Similar to the Treatment Court, the Family Dependency Treatment Court would help individuals treat substance abuse by intervening at an early stage of the process of addiction. Families would go through this program to help keep them together, working together as a family instead of having families going through the child protection system. These courts provide an alternate solution to legal punishment, such as jail time or family separation, by providing a system that helps at the root of the problem by breaking the cycle of substance abuse.
This program, like many of the other programs, would help with the trauma caused by OUD, to assist and treat long-term opioid addiction in the community.
“We could use some of this money to expand funding of existing programs to go beyond what federal grant funding restricts us to,” Sonneman said.
Federal grants help supplement in part or in whole these programs but come with restrictions as to how the community can use these grants. Grant funding lasts for a relatively short term, so programs funded by them would have to find other sources of funding once the grants run out.
The settlement funds would not have to abide by any grant restrictions and are phased over the span of nearly two decades. The settlement opens the door for other options as to how the programs can assist the community; either by sustaining current OUD programs or helping to create new OUD programs.
“Once we start funding we need to determine if we could sustain that moving forward,” Holte said. “Is it something that we’re going to grow and make part of our services to the community?”
The settlement, totaling over $1.7 million, is going to be spread out over 18 years, just over $95 thousand a year.
“We’re blessed with the programming, but I think there’s always a need for more in the sense that we did have an opioid epidemic that hit us like everywhere else,” Sonneman said.
Per the Minnesota Department of Health’s Opioids Drug Overdose Dashboard, in Minnesota in 2020, over 4,668 opioid overdoses occurred with 678 of those being fatal. 2,394 of those overdoses involved prescription opioids. Only 10 percent of people with substance use disorder receive treatment throughout the U.S. In Winona County, 32 Winona county residents died of drug overdoses from 2016 to 2020.
“As a society, we have to help those who find themselves in positions where they develop these addictions – it has a ripple effect on their families and the community,” Sonneman said. “We can either choose to do nothing or we can choose to help. We’re able to make a statement that what’s happening is wrong and we want to help these people — we can send a message to the pharmaceutical companies and the distributors that they have to in the future be much more careful about what they claim on the addictive nature of these drugs.”
