County to reconsider Daley Farm expansion

On Thursday, the Winona County Board of Adjustment (BOA) will reconsider the Daley Farm’s request for a variance, or exception, to the county’s limit on feedlot size. The Winona County zoning ordinance limits feedlots to 1,500 animal units (1,071 cows). The Daley Farm seeks a variance to expand its Lewiston dairy herd to 5,829 animal units.
Ben Daley said his family is seeking the variance to support a new generation of the family joining the farm and to help replace an aging milking parlor.
At a rally organized by the Land Stewardship Project (LSP) on Sunday, local citizens voiced their opposition to the expansion, saying the increased manure could worsen nitrate pollution in rural drinking water. “Sixty-four million gallons of raw manure from [4,500] cows? I’m moving out of here!” Winona resident Bruno Borsari said. Referring to the area’s especially vulnerable groundwater, Winona resident Reggie McLeod said, “Factory farms shouldn’t be, basically, anywhere, but especially not where we have karst [geology].”
“To be perfectly honest, we do basically everything LSP asks LSP members to do. We are doing all of that, except we have more cows than LSP likes,” Daley said, noting that his family’s farm plants 800-900 acres of cover crops every year, grows runoff-reducing alfalfa, and is subject to more stringent regulations than smaller farms.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ruled in 2019 that the Daley Farm’s manure management plan would appropriately store and apply the manure and the farm expansion did not pose significant environmental risks.
Thursday’s hearing is the latest chapter in a years-long legal saga. In 2019, the BOA voted 3-2 to deny the variance request. The Winona Post had reported that some BOA members had publicly opposed the project prior to the vote, potentially compromising their impartiality, and a lawsuit by the Daley Farm revealed that County Board members Marie Kovecsi, Chris Meyer, and Greg Olson coordinated with LSP to appoint opponents of the project to the BOA, including two BOA members who were actively involved in LSP’s campaign against farm expansion. A judge ruled that violated the Daley Farm’s right to a fair hearing from impartial decision-makers. “I think the record is clear that they got placed on the BOA in a conscious manner with the forethought to oppose a particular application for a variance that was going to come before them,” Judge Kevin Mark said. “And this just can’t be. It can’t be that way.” He added, “We’ve got to play by the rules, folks, and the rules were clearly broken in this instance.”
The Daley Farm had hoped the court would order the county to issue the variance, but instead Mark sent the case back to the county for a new decision by different BOA members.
Legal concerns take the foreground
The potential for further legal challenges hangs over Thursday’s meeting. Saying he had no faith in the county acting fairly and expects the variance to be denied, Daley told the Post in August, “We’ll go through the whole process and appeal it later.”
There will be no public hearing at Thursday’s meeting, after an attorney for the Daley Farm objected to a second hearing, arguing that, under the court order, the county should make its decision based on the same record of public comments from 2019. The attorney for the county, Paul Reuvers, explained the county’s decision to not hold a hearing, “… This just avoids one legal argument the Daleys might make. If the application were to be denied, I’m sure we would have the Daleys argue that we shouldn’t have held a public hearing and reopened the record … So from a strategy perspective, I’m trying to take one more legal argument off the table if we’re challenged again.”
While the public won’t have a chance to speak at Thursday’s meeting, the Daley Farm will. Asked why the Daleys will have to the chance to add to the record if the public does not, Assistant County Attorney Stephanie Nuttall said, “The same reason staff does [a repeat presentation], which is to explain — because we have three new people who haven’t heard this before and they may have questions. They need to understand what’s going on with this.”
At Sunday’s rally rural Altura resident Tim Ahrens encouraged concerned citizens to attend Thursday’s meeting, saying, “When our county is saying we cannot be heard, it’s even more important that we be seen.”
The Daleys’ attorney, Matt Berger, also wrote in a letter to the county this fall, “Daley Farms remains deeply disturbed by the county’s past malfeasance … and Daley Farms remains skeptical that it will receive a fair hearing on remand. I expect that the county will implement appropriate procedures to identify potential bias by the current board members … and ensure that biased members do not participate on remand.”
Asked what the county was doing to ensure the process would be fair this time, Winona County Planning and Environmental Services Director Kay Qualley responded, “The county didn’t do anything last time, and the county couldn’t have done anything and the county isn’t doing anything because the county planning and zoning department and the County Attorney’s Office and the county staff did our jobs last time, and we’ll do our jobs this time.”
Nuttall responded to the same question, “We’re doing what we can. The BOA has been advised of exactly what that ruling means and what is not acceptable. We don’t have the ability to go in and check everyone’s emails or find out about any conversation they have ever had. But we do have the ability to do is say, ‘Hey, if you’ve been involved in any of these emails, you have to tell us right now because if you don’t, they’ll find out eventually and we’ll be right back here.’”
County staff said that BOA Chair Bob Redig has recused himself from Thursday’s vote because he spoke against the project in 2019. “I think an argument could have been made either way, but given what happened last time, we talked to him and he agreed to recuse himself,” Nuttall explained.
What if there’s a tie vote?
Redig’s recusal raises the possibility of a tie vote among the four remaining BOA members: Jordan Potter, Kelsey Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Heublein, and Philip Schwantz. If there’s a 2-2 vote to deny the variance, nothing happens, Nuttall said. “If there is a 2-2 vote to approve, as long as the people who vote against it state their reasons on the record, it counts as a denial,” she explained.
What if there is no motion to approve the variance? Nuttall acknowledged that, under state law, the county taking no action on a variance request could eventually result in automatic approval. “Yes, but we don’t let them do that,” she added. “Their job is to do that. If they’re not fulfilling their job we can take action. Their job is to approve or deny the variance with or without modification. They don’t really have the choice to do nothing.” Nuttall said members who refuse to participate or fulfill their duty to approve or deny requests could potentially be removed from the board.
The BOA will meet at 1 p.m. on December 2 at the Riverport Inn (aka Riverport Conference and Event Center) at 900 Bruski Drive in Winona. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed by HBC at tinyurl.com/3d2y7f4s.
