by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona County and city of Winona officials will work together on plans for a possible, multi-million-dollar new facility for the Winona Police Department (WPD) and Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) following a County Board vote yesterday. With taxpayers just starting to pay off a $28 million new jail, County Board members expressed reluctance to invest in a new station and reserved judgment on the city’s proposal for a new WPD-WCSO facility. However, they agreed county staff members should continue discussing the possibility with their city counterparts.
County Board member Dwayne Voegeli told Winona City Manager Chad Ubl, “More information is needed before we make a decision. [We’re saying] neither yes or no, but I think it’s worthwhile to look into.”
The WCSO and WPD currently share the county-owned Law Enforcement Center (LEC). A new WPD-WCSO station just east of the Winona County Office Building is one of eight options city leaders are considering to replace the current WPD offices and Central Fire Station. The project has been roughly estimated to cost up to $42 million, half of which the city hopes to get from the state legislature (see story page 1A). The other up to $21 million would be funded locally, possibly through property-tax-backed debt.
The idea of building a new WPD-WCSO station is a significant change of direction from the County Board’s last discussion, when they sought to talk with city leaders about keeping the WPD at a remodeled LEC. Saying that the WPD needs quadruple its current square footage and pointing to a lack of parking at the LEC, city staff said the building is unworkable as a future home for the WPD, and the City Council agreed not to study it. “The city is not interested in the LEC. We do not think it’s a viable option for the police department going forward,” Ubl said.
The city’s proposal for a new WCSO-WPD facility took a roundabout path to the County Board. It was mentioned publicly for the first time when the City Council voted on January 17 to hire consultants to study the concept. Prior to that, Ubl said he discussed the idea with Sheriff Ron Ganrude and Interim County Administrator Maureen Holte this winter. Holte described their conversation as brief and with limited detail. County Board members said they mainly learned of the city’s proposal through newspaper articles and, subsequently, sitting in the audience at the January 17 council meeting. “I know what I read in the newspaper. I want clarification,” County Board member Marcia Ward said, asking what the city’s proposal was and what stage in the process it was at. After Ward’s prompting, Ubl filled in the board. “That’s why we’re here today: To see if there’s any interest in a combined public safety building,” he said.
The County Board’s response was mixed but ultimately supportive of the city’s study and further consideration.
“We’ve just committed $28 million to the jail, so I am not particularly interested in the county [spending] more money or bonding again to participate in that effort to build more buildings,” County Board member Chris Meyer said. However, she saw possibilities worth exploring.
While the city’s proposal is for a new headquarters for both the WPD and WCSO, Meyer raised the prospect of the WCSO renting space without fully relocating. Pointing to training spaces and other amenities, she said, “I could see a way in which the sheriff’s department would want to take advantage of those spaces in a new building. So my preference would be to not close the door, but I’m also not interested in a partnership where the county pays for part of any facility.” She added, “I think it’s too soon for us to stop talking to [city officials].”
“People have an expectation that we work together,” County Board member Greg Olson said of the city and the county. “We’re a block away from each other, and we have our own sand piles. So it’s kind of a little ridiculous we can’t work together and maybe save taxpayers some money. I know that’s an odd concept these days. So I support moving forward and keeping the conversation going.”
After clarifying that the board was not endorsing the city’s plans, Ward joined Voegeli, Olson, and Meyer in voting unanimously to continue discussions with the city.
The city’s study is expected to be completed later this spring, and city officials will likely know by the end of May whether their request for $21 million in state funding will be granted this year. Ubl said city staff and consultants will work with county staff to get more details on how much space the WCSO would need at a new WPD-WCSO station.
Ganrude echoed board members’ reluctance to spend more on a new building but pointed out the LEC needs work. In recent interviews, he’s expressed openness to the city’s proposal while saying the current LEC can meet his department’s needs if deferred maintenance items are addressed. At yesterday’s meeting, he suggested replacing the LEC with a new facility at its current site. “If the financing is there, and we have the state money … my preference would be: Tear down our old building and put [a new station] right there where we’re attached to the courthouse, where we’re attached to the jail, and we’re right there,” Ganrude said. He said law enforcement needs to be able to respond quickly to incidents at the jail.
Like Meyer, Holte raised the possibility of renting a smaller portion of a new city facility. Since the county downsized its buildings in 2018, it has been renting space: at the Winona Mall for the License Center and at Winona Health for public health offices, for example. At Meyer’s suggestion, staff has been studying the county’s overall space needs with an eye toward possibly relocating rented offices to the LEC, where the new jail project has freed up excess space. If the study finds relocating offices to the downtown campus does make sense, renting space at the city’s proposed new building could be useful, Holte said. “I don’t want us to close the door to all concepts when we just don’t know. I think there are opportunities that we could have here,” she added.
