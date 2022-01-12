by CHRIS ROGERS
After hours of interviews with six finalists last week, the Winona County Board did not find its next administrator. The County Board was giving further consideration to two of the finalists, but on Tuesday morning, the board decided to turn down all of the applicants and repost the job opening in six months.
County Board members Greg Olson, Chris Meyer, and Marie Kovecsi expressed support for simply tapping longtime Personnel Director and Assistant Administrator Maureen Holte — who is currently acting as interim administrator — to take over the role long term. Holte applied for the job in 2015, but did not apply this time. Instead, the board narrowly agreed to solicit new applicants in six months, with Olson joining board members Steve Jacob and Marcia Ward in a 3-2 vote. Kovecsi and Meyer favored considering Holte for the position without a second application process. Jacob strongly opposed promoting Holte without an open application process.
The county administrator is the top staff position for the county, a post often likened to CEO. It is the one staff position that answers directly to the elected board, and the administrator is charged with overseeing the county’s over $60 million budget and over 280 employees. Former administrator Ken Fritz retired last month after six years with the county.
During discussions of the finalist interviews last Thursday, several County Board members felt strongly they should make a unanimous decision about whom to hire. However, while the commissioners came close on two candidates — a former city manager in Kentucky, David Johnston, and a county human services supervisor in Colorado, Samuel Landercasper — they weren’t able to reach perfect agreement last week. The board asked followup questions of the two candidates in an effort to close that gap. By Tuesday morning, Johnston withdrew his application, and Kovecsi and Jacob ultimately said they felt Landercasper did not have enough experience. Ward said of Landercasper, “I think we’re losing an opportunity that won’t come along again.”
Referencing Ward’s praise for that candidate, Olson said, “Everything that Commissioner Ward has just said is absolutely true. And you can substitute a name that we have on staff, perhaps Maureen Holte, that could fit that very definition.” He continued, “As I think back, who has shown us integrity and transparency throughout the whole time I was on the board? … We have someone sitting in the room with you who could fit that bill.” Kovecsi and Meyer said they agreed and supported considering Holte.
Whomever the board selects as administrator should go through the application process, Jacob responded. “I certainly agree with everything Commissioner Olson has stated about Maureen Holte; however, she was not an applicant with this,” he said. “If we were going to move in that direction, I would be most comfortable with reposting, letting her make an application and go through the process.” He later added that while he did not think the remaining applicant was qualified, “I think he’s more qualified than the options being discussed.”
The County Board ultimately voted 3-2 to turn down the current applicants, with Ward dissenting because she supported Landercasper and Jacob voting no out of concerns that the board majority would not conduct a second application process.
Another 3-2 vote — this time, with Olson, Jacob and Ward in the majority — approved reposting the job in six months and conducting a second application process.
Meyer dissented in that vote. She raised the prospect of doing an interview with Holte alone and said, “I don’t support this motion because that’s what I’d rather see instead.” Meyer expressed doubts that a second round of recruitment would yield different results.
“I am going to support reposting if that’s what it takes,” Olson said. He encouraged Holte to apply then.
“I would have to say I am against reposting,” Kovecsi said. “There is money involved. It’s poor timing, and I want to continue to work [with Holte] in the interim to see how that works out.”
The county’s recruiting firm will not charge its normal fees for a second round of hiring, though it will bill the county for direct expenses such as travel. Kovesci’s timing comment was an apparent reference to the fact the new hiring process would fall during election campaign season, something Meyer mentioned earlier in the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.