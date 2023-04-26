by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona County Planning Commission voted 6-3 on Thursday to advise against any new regulations for dog breeding kennels. The decision came after dozens of residents urged the county to ban “puppy mills” and argued commercial breeding mistreats dogs. A minority of commission members favored a ban on new kennels or a limit on the number of dogs, while the majority argued the county should leave animal welfare considerations to the state and federal governments. The County Board, which has shown some interest in adopting new rules, will consider the commission’s recommendation.
Winona County has permitted 12 commercial dog kennels since 2015, with the most recent in 2022. Ten are currently active. The largest has 82 adult dogs, not counting puppies, according to county staff. According to the Minnesota Board of Health (BAH), there are 120 dog breeding kennels across the state, with the largest having over 1,000 dogs, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture records (USDA). The USDA and BAH have rules for, and conduct inspections on, facilities, care, and recreation for dogs at commercial breeding kennels. The county requires kennels to receive state and federal licenses if applicable but has largely left the issue of animal welfare up to BAH and USDA. County staff members have said they don’t have the staff or expertise to effectively police animal welfare.
For years, some citizens have called for the county to adopt stricter regulations on or ban kennels. Shortly before last fall’s election, the County Board voted to task the Planning Commission with considering new regulations. Citing staffing shortages, that discussion didn’t begin until this March.
Several citizens who spoke at Thursday’s meeting shared stories of dogs with health or psychological problems rescued from breeding facilities, including some who they asserted were from Winona County kennels. “She shut down emotionally for so long after being rescued,” Winona pet care business owner Olivia Hanson said, describing a client’s dog.
In the past, local kennel operators have said their dogs are well cared for and get regular socialization. Some were in attendance on Thursday but did not comment.
Winonan Gayle Goetzman-Stopla recalled a puppy mill rescue dog she had as a child, saying, “This dog had mental, physical, and behavioral problems that lasted his entire lifetime.”
Others pointed to exposés of USDA inaction. “Regulation has proven not to work,” Winona resident Karin Raile said. “… I am asking that you make Winona County the humane capital of Minnesota, not the puppy mill capital.”
“We’re kind of hearing one side last month and one side this month,” Planning Commission Chair Mark Clark said, referring to a presentation from county staff in March. “Last month it sounded like everything we’re doing is working well.”
This winter, county staff inspected local kennels; found them in compliance with local permits, including space for outdoor recreation; and didn’t spot any mistreatment issues. “We didn’t have any concerns during the inspections that required follow-up with any of the permit conditions at the county or external agencies,” Winona County Planner Olivia Luther said.
Last fall, BAH Senior Veterinarian Veronica Bartsch told the County Board that, at the two Winona County kennels she had personally inspected, “I saw nothing but happy, healthy dogs to be perfectly honest.”
A Winona Post review of scores of USDA inspections at local kennels over more than a decade found five noteworthy citations at four kennels, ranging from a build-up of feces to untreated health problems. Two dogs died, according to the reports, one in 2019 following the allegedly delayed recognition and treatment of necrotic wounds across its hindquarters and another in 2015 in an alleged dog fight.
As the Planning Commission debated whether to recommend no action or consider rule changes, Planning Commission member Lewis Reiman pointed to the kennels’ positive inspections with county staff this winter. “Since we heard last time that we have no problems with the breeders we have in Winona County right now … I don’t see any reason to change anything,” he said.
“It’s a business,” Clark said of dog breeding. “This is an agricultural county. This is an agricultural business.” He added that the best way to limit dog breeding was for prospective pet owners to stop buying from commercial breeders or pet stores that buy them.
If citizens have concerns about animal welfare, they should share those with BAH and the USDA, Planning Commission member Mike Flynn argued. “There are other agencies that should be doing it,” he said.
“Should be,” retorted Planning Commission member Jon Nicholson. Nicholson and fellow member Lynn Carlson said the state’s rules didn’t do enough to address animal welfare and socialization, and they argued for two approaches the county could take without overburdening county staff. Nicholson argued for a ban on new kennels — which would likely leave existing kennels grandfathered in — while Carlson advocated for a limit on the number of dogs.
Planning Commission member Arlie Herber joined Nicholson and Carlson in voting against the “no action” recommendation. “Personally, I’d like to see a limit on it,” he said. He described buying a well-cared-for puppy from a breeder with just five adult dogs. “I know a few of the facilities are quite large, and I don’t agree with it,” he added. “But they’re dogs. They’re not cattle or hogs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.