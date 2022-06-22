Local COVID infections were flat to declining this week, and the CDC authorized Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years of age.
“All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated,” CDC officials wrote in a press release. “Parents can reach out to their doctor, nurse, local pharmacy, or health department, or visit vaccines.gov to see where vaccines for children are available,” they added.In Winona County, cases were down significantly, partly due to a three-day break in reporting as the Minnesota Department of Health observed Juneteenth on Monday. There were 47 new cases in the county, down from 111 last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to state and county health officials.Trempealeau County had 29 new cases this week, compared to 34 last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to the county.Buffalo County saw 12 new infections this week, down from 27 last week. There was one new hospitalization and no new deaths.
