After falling last month, local COVID cases climbed again this week. There were 169 new cases in Winona County, up from 102 last week. There were 63 new cases in Buffalo County, up from 42 last week.
In Trempealeau County, infections were down, with 68 new cases this week compared to 85 last week.
Last Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported a Winona County resident in their lower 50s died as a result of the virus, the third death in October.
Winona County Public Health reported one new hospitalization for COVID this week. Trempealeau County reported four new hospitalizations as of Oct. 27, and Buffalo County reported zero as of Oct. 26, the latest data available.
On Wednesday, the CDC authorized the Pfizer vaccine for use in children age 5-11, following months of safety trials.
