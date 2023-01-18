by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Like other parts of the U.S., this region was subject to high rates of flu, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections last month. While regional flu rates have decreased recently, cold viruses are still circulating.
Dr. Joseph Kaiya of Winona Health said, “What we’re currently seeing at Winona Health is that RSV, flu and COVID rates are up over previous years.” Many have not required hospitalization, he continued.
“Most of the COVID-positive patients in our hospital are there for other underlying reasons. Yes, there are more COVID variants now and it is highly contagious, but, for most people, the COVID we’re currently seeing at Winona Health presents as a bad cold,” Kaiya said.
Kaiya added that higher risk for worse illness exists for those with weakened immune systems or health conditions. He encouraged community members to wash their hands, as well as stay home, rest and stay hydrated when ill.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), flu hospitalizations in Southeast Minnesota dropped from 32 in the week ending December 10 to eight hospitalizations in the week ending January 7, 2023.
Megan Meller, an infection preventionist at Gundersen Health System, said Gundersen has experienced a decrease in flu cases in the past few weeks. She added that there is always a chance for case rates to go back up, but for now, it seems the flu has peaked.
Similarly, Meller said, Gundersen has experienced a decrease in RSV cases over the last couple of weeks. There are still some children hospitalized with RSV, she said, adding that there are about one or two such cases a week.
In the same vein, Gundersen has observed COVID cases go down in the past few weeks, Meller said. She continued that this could change, with the spread of new variants.
Meller cautioned that though rates of these illnesses are down, there are many other viruses around that can cause colds.
The current rates are also lower than earlier this winter, Meller said. Around last Thanksgiving, there was a high number of flu and RSV cases, she said. “So compared to then, we’ve been very fortunate in seeing there wasn’t an additional uptick following the holiday season.” She continued, “We are very happy to see the number of cases in general are far lower than they were following the Thanksgiving holiday.”
It is difficult to determine a reason for the decrease, Meller said, noting that she feels viruses have behaved differently since the pandemic.
Meller said that keeping hands washed, as well as staying home and resting when not feeling well, are ways to manage illness. Some other strategies are getting enough sleep, eating well and getting some movement in to keep immune systems functioning well, she said.
Free rapid COVID tests for home use are also available, MDH said earlier this month, and this is the final opportunity to order tests through the state. For those who ordered the tests in the past, four more tests per home are available at https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/at-home/index.jsp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.