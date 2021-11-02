Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is anticipating the authorization of Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine down to age 5 in the coming weeks. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met last Tuesday, October 26, to discuss authorization. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to vote on the topic November 2-3.
Winona County Public Health is working with MDH to prepare for the distribution of the vaccine for 5-11-year-olds. More information regarding the availability of the vaccine will be released following ACIP approval. The vaccine has proven safe and effective in preventing young people and adults from getting sick. Just as youth and adults who receive the vaccine have experienced side effects, 5-11-years-olds and their parents should anticipate one to two days of tiredness, redness at the injection site, and other mild symptoms. Some people have had no side effects.
As with all COVID-19 vaccines, the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11-year-olds completed is a three-phase development process. During Phase I, small groups of people receive the trial vaccine. In Phase II, the clinical study is expanded, and the vaccine is given to people who have characteristics (such as age and physical health) similar to those for whom the new vaccine is intended. In Phase III, the vaccine is given to thousands of people and tested for efficacy and safety. Many vaccines undergo Phase IV formal, ongoing studies after the vaccine is approved and licensed. A lower dose than that given to adults was proven to be effective in protecting children 5-11-years-old from severe infection and/or death.
Among U.S. children and adolescents aged 0–17 years, COVID-19 cases and associated emergency department (ED) visits and hospital admissions increased during June 2021 through August 2021. During a two-week period in August 2021, COVID-19–associated ED visits and hospital admissions for children and adolescents with confirmed COVID-19 were highest in states with the lowest vaccination coverage. These findings underscore the importance of community vaccination, in coordination with testing strategies and other prevention measures, to protect children from infection and severe COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.