by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Officers cited 10 individuals with minor consumption and confiscated several fake IDs at the Port 507 bar in Winona Saturday night.
At 10:57 p.m. on August 26, nine Winona police officers conducted an alcohol compliance check at Port 507. Three officers covered the front door, another three in the back, and three more officers were inside the bar. According to the report, officers made contact with 10 individuals who appeared underage and showed signs of intoxication, such as bloodshot watery eyes, holding a drink, and admitting to drinking. Some individuals provided excuses, saying the bouncer let them in, didn’t check their ID, or were friends, accordingly. Winona Police Department official Jay Rassmussen said an underage drinking ticket costs roughly $250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.