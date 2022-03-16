by CESAR SALAZAR
On the evening of Thursday, March 10, 2022, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) assisted the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) in a vehicle pursuit.
At approximately 10:57 p.m., the MSP reported seeing a wrong-way vehicle traveling south in a northbound lane on Highway 61 in the Kellogg area. Deputies traveled north on Highway 61 in search of the vehicle. Deputies observed the vehicle still traveling the wrong way and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit led officials to County Road 25 near Minneiska. After the pursuit, deputies found the vehicle abandoned and searched for the two occupants of the vehicle. Officials encountered two 15-year-old females in the area. One of the juveniles confessed to being the driver of the vehicle and reportedly told deputies she only fled because she didn’t have a driver’s license. The driver, of Altoona, Wis., was detained and could be potentially cited for fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and driving with no license. The passenger, of Eau Claire, Wis., was a runaway and was taken to her mother, and could be potentially cited with fleeing from law enforcement on foot. The case is still under investigation at this time.
