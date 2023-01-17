by CESAR SALAZAR
A teenage boy from Lewiston was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries following a vehicle accident involving a school bus early Tuesday morning, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said.
On January 17 at 6:08 a.m., WCSO deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car and school bus on County Road 20 off Highway 14 outside of Lewiston. According to the report, the driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy from Lewiston, was transported to Winona Health for multiple potential life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, meanwhile, the empty school bus’ driver sustained no injuries. Initial investigation from first responders reports the southbound car slid across the lane while going downhill and crashed head-on into the school bus. The Minnesota State Patrol is reportedly conducting further investigation and a reconstruction of the accident.
