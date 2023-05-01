by CESAR SALAZAR
A 5-year-old boy was attacked and injured by a dog last Friday. The Winona Police Department is investigating the incident after the child was taken to Rochester, Minn., for surgery due to his injuries.
On April 28 at 7:08 p.m., officers responded to the report of an animal attack in the 900 block of Birch Boulevard. According to the report, a cane corso, an Italian breed of mastiff, ran away from its owner’s property into a neighboring property where a 5-year-old boy was playing hide-and-seek outside with other kids.
The dog reportedly bit the child multiple times on his head, neck, and arm, which left many deep bite marks, according to the police. The owner of the dog reportedly yelled at the dog to come back, which caused the dog to stop attacking the child, police said.
Police said the child initially did not appear to be seriously injured, but he was taken to Rochester for surgery as a result of his wounds. Police said the dog did not appear to be up to date on his vaccinations and is being held by animal control for quarantine. No charges have been issued at this time, but police said the case will continue to develop as the investigation goes forward. Police added that there was no update on the child’s condition at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.