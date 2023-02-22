by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Police Department (WPD) advises citizens to lock their vehicles following a string of thefts over the last few weeks.
Recently, the WPD has received numerous complaints of unknown parties entering unlocked vehicles during overnight hours. The WPD reported that on the evening of February 16, three unlocked vehicles had been entered and rummaged through on East 10th and West Eighth streets.
According to the reports, the alleged thieves took the spare change in the cupholders and other miscellaneous items from the vehicles. However, in some cases, thieves took off with more valuable items, such as a report from February 13, in which the victim told officers an unknown subject made off with a $200 work vest from their parked, unlocked vehicle in the 550 block of East Third Street. In another case on January 24, a handgun and a wallet were taken from an unlocked car in the 500 block of Gould Street.
WPD Deputy Chief Jay Rasmussen reminded Winonans to lock their vehicles and secure their valuables. He also believes that the thefts appear to be crimes of opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.