At 4:39 p.m. on December 24 Winona Police Department officers arrested Joshua Douglas Memmer, 31, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of first-degree burglary, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. On December 21, he allegedly entered an apartment on the 300 block of West Ninth Street, laid on the floor and exposed his midsection. A woman living in the apartment exited one room, saw him and returned to the room, according to the report. Officers ultimately located him on December 24 in a vehicle on Fifth and Washington streets, according to the report.
