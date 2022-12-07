by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and Winona Police Department (WPD) arrested an individual after a string of burglaries over the weekend.
On December 4 at 2:07 a.m., Winona law enforcement officers arrested George Alan Vanzee, 55, of Minneapolis, Minn., on potential charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after WPD officers recognized him on the 1700 block of West Fifth Street in Winona. According to the reports, Vanzee was a person of interest for various recent break-ins.
On December 2, the WCSO received a report of a break-in at a storage unit on the 36000 block of Old Homer Road in Homer. Much later, a witness reported seeing a man matching Vanzee’s description fleeing from the storage facility, attempting to steal a roll of copper wire from the same area the break-in had occurred, deputies said.
Later that Friday, WPD officers received a report of two men entering and breaking into a soap dispenser in a laundromat in the 550 block of Huff Street in Winona. Police said surveillance showed two individuals using a tool to steal $6 in change from a soap dispenser. Police officers identified one of the men from the footage as Vanzee. The other man was later identified as Tracy Allyn Benson, 51, of Minnesota City, who was arrested for fleeing a peace officer on the evening of December 3.
WCSO deputies received a report of another break-in near Homer on the morning of December 3. Deputies followed foot tracks in the snow from the storage facility, which led them to a broken window at the Homer United Methodist Church. Deputies continued to follow the tracks back to Fleet Farm in Winona. Deputies said they reviewed surveillance footage, which allowed them to see and later identify Vanzee.
Early morning on December 4, WPD officers reported observing a man wandering around, matching the description of Vanzee. WCSO deputies reportedly confirmed that Vanzee was the subject they were looking for. During his arrest, officers allegedly located 9 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
According to police, Vanzee and Benson are people of interest in other burglary cases under investigation.
