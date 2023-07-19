Prosecutors dropped child sexual assault charges against Stephen Thomas Conlin, 65, of St. Charles, last month. Following a St. Charles Police Department investigation into the alleged victim’s claims, the Winona County Attorney’s Office charged Conlin last summer with three counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor. The case was set to go to trial last week, but prosecutors dismissed all charges against Conlin in the case on June 30 “in the interests of justice.”