by CESAR SALAZAR
A Winona State University (WSU) student was being investigated by authorities after he allegedly made a death threat to WSU President Scott Olson for choosing to not close the campus during a snowstorm last month.
On February 22, at around 8 p.m., Winona Police Department (WPD) officers made contact with a 21-year-old man, a WSU student, who allegedly made a death threat to Olson on YikYak, an anonymous-posting-based social media app. WPD officers were reportedly notified by the FBI in Minneapolis, Minn., and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension after they had received a tip from YikYak moderators about the man’s post that evening.
According to the report, around 5 p.m. that day, the man allegedly posted to YikYak that he was going to end Olson, noting in parentheses that it was a death threat, for not closing the campus during the snowstorm. The student reportedly told officers that he had posted it as a joke and that he didn’t think anything would come of it.
WSU told officers they wouldn’t be pursuing charges, according to the WPD.
“This threat was deemed not credible by law enforcement,” Olson said. “We are more worried about any possible repercussions for the student involved. I hope they are OK.”
