by CESAR SALAZAR
An Arcadia man was arrested by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) following an allegation that he pointed a gun at juveniles.
On April 1 at 8:44 p.m., TCSO deputies arrested Douglas W. Stegerwald, 59, of Arcadia, on five potential charges of recklessly endangering safety after deputies received a report of an intoxicated man pointing a gun at people near the 100 block of West Mill Road in Blair, Wis. According to the report, the man, identified as Stegerwald, allegedly fled the scene prior to the deputies arrival. Deputies reportedly learned that Stegerwald allegedly pointed a gun and threatened a group of people, which included juveniles, before fleeing.
Deputies reportedly made contact with and arrested Stegerwald at his residence the next day. A subsequent search warrant at his residence resulted in deputies allegedly locating a pistol matching the description of the weapon used to make threats the day prior.
