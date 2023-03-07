Winona County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Winona man after he allegedly hijacked at gunpoint motorists who had stopped to help him on Monday morning near Altura. The man reportedly led police on a chase before they disabled the stolen vehicle with spike strips near highways 61 and 14 in Winona.
Deputies received the call at 11:20 a.m. on Monday. The alleged victims told deputies they had stopped to assist Jonathan Marquist Payton, 37, on Bear Creek Drive just east of Altura when he allegedly pointed a gun at them and took their pickup truck, according to the report. Responding deputies said the Marquis allegedly fled from them, speeding in the truck, before stop sticks deflated three of the vehicle’s tires and he was arrested. Deputies also reported finding a Glock pistol with the serial number scratched off at the site of the alleged carjacking on Bear Creek Drive.
Payton was referred for potential charges of second-degree assault, aggravated robbery, fleeing peace officers in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, and removing or altering the serial number of a firearm.
