Winona County Sheriff’s Office deputies caught an alleged burglar in the act last Friday at a residence on Whitman Deering Drive north of Rollingstone. Juveniles told police someone had broken into the house at 1:27 p.m. on March 11, and a deputy arrived to find the home ransacked. According to the report, the alleged burglar, Derrick Michael Rapley, 22, of Altoona, Wis., allegedly busted through a window to flee from the home and tried to break into the deputies squad car before running into nearby woods, where he was eventually brought into custody. Rapley is being referred for potential charges of first-degree burglary, theft, and damage to property, according to the sheriff’s office.
