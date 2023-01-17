by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating the death of a 19-year-old Utica man after his body was found Sunday evening.
On January 15 at 9:12 p.m., WCSO deputies responded to the report of a deceased 19-year-old man who was found face down in an alley in Utica. Initial investigation indicates that the young man appeared to have died due to medical conditions that the individual was known to have, but the deputies said the investigation is ongoing to determine what exactly had occurred.
