by CESAR SALAZAR
Residents of Sioux Street had a rude awakening after an allegedly intoxicated woman crashed into the front of their house in the early morning of Sunday.
On April 30 at 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Jitu Jinath Jalal, 23, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to a vehicle crashing into a house in the 500 block of Sioux Street. According to the report, Jalal drove over the boulevard and a small tree before driving through the front side of the house.
Jalal allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol on her person, and she failed field sobriety tests. Preliminary breath tests at the scene showed she had a blood alcohol content over the legal limit of .08 percent, police said.
No injuries were reported from the residents of the house and the house appeared to be structurally stable, police said. A passenger in the vehicle was reportedly taken to the hospital for a laceration on his hand.
Charges are pending on the results of a blood test, but Jalal could be referred for fourth-degree driving under the influence, criminal vehicular operation resulting in demonstrable injury to someone in the vehicle, and/or damage to property, according to police.
