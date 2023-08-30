by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
A train smashed the front end of a vehicle last Thursday morning north of Dakota, but, miraculously, the driver walked away uninjured.
Jerome Anthony Kwasek, 88, who lives nearby, had a close call Thursday morning when he pulled out into the railroad crossing but did not hear nor see the oncoming train until it struck the front corner of his vehicle. Luckily, Kwasek was injured. This incident occurred at the 25,000 block of Swan Lane in Richmond Township at 9:29 a.m. on August 24.
