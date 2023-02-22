by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and Winona Police Department (WPD) officers arrested a Winona man on charges of drug possession with intent to sell following a month-long investigation.
On February 15 at 10:20 a.m., law enforcement officers arrested Brandon Michael Emmons, 36, of Winona, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and second-degree possession of a controlled substance after a drug task force composed of officers in the area conducted a search warrant in the 700 block of East Lake Boulevard in Winona.
According to the reports, eight officers searched Emmons’ person and the residence and allegedly located a total of 43 grams of a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine, some of which was stored in quantities of a gram in small plastic baggies. Officers also allegedly located nine Adderall pills in an unmarked bottle, baggies, digital scales, and $2,940 in cash. Officers also allegedly found a gram of cocaine in a plastic baggie in Emmons’ wallet, deputies said. Emmons was arrested without incident.
Deputies are also investigating another individual at the residence, who allegedly had a white powdery substance under his nose that field-tested positive for cocaine, according to WCSO. Deputies reportedly seized that man’s handgun pending further investigation, as users of a controlled substance cannot possess firearms, Sheriff Ron Ganrude said. The man was not arrested, and no further charges were filed as of Monday afternoon.
Officers and deputies proceeded with the arrest after a month-long investigation into Emmons’ activities, WPD Deputy Chief Jay Rasmussen said. The drug bust marks the fourth raid from the regional task force in recent months, with the last four arrests at a residence in Lewiston in January reportedly yielding 41 grams of a suspected controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.