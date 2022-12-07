by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona County Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a narcotics search warrant, leading to the arrest of a wanted Winona man.
On December 2 at around 9 a.m., law enforcement officers arrested Antoine Davis, 24, of Winona, on a felony warrant after the Winona Police Department (WPD) and the Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deployed the ERT, the local SWAT team, to conduct a search warrant in the 250 block of Sioux Street in Winona. According to the report, officers directed several individuals occupying the residence to exit and arrested Davis.
Davis was wanted on a warrant from Mower County, Minn. WCSO deputies were tipped about Davis’ presence on Sioux Street, and also received information indicating the possibility of narcotics and other firearms being present at this residence, according to the WPD. During the arrest, investigators allegedly located and seized 607 grams of marijuana, 685 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 26 tabs of suspected MDMA, a jar of THC resin, 30 THC cartridges, three loaded guns, and $1,854 in cash from the residence, according to police.
The ERT and an armored vehicle were used during the search due to the nature of the incident, police said. No injuries were reported, and Davis was transported to the Winona County Jail. The investigation is ongoing to determine who the guns and narcotics belonged to, police said.
