One person died in a car crash on Highway 53 just east of Galesville this morning, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to deputies, around 8:01 a.m. on March 17, a pickup truck heading east on Highway 53 crossed the center line and struck head-on a sedan carrying an adult and a one-year-old child. Both drivers suffered severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where the driver of the sedan died from their injuries, the sheriff’s office reported. No injuries to the child were reported.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the deceased victim, pending notification of family members.
