A major fire erupted at Toad’s Cove gas station in Centerville, Wis., last Friday night. There was significant damage to the convenience store building, but firefighters from throughout Trempealeau County and beyond appeared to have prevented it from spreading to the fueling stations. “Nobody was hurt. God is good!” the owners shared on social media, adding that they would look open their car wash and dog wash as soon as possible.
