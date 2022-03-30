by CESAR SALAZAR

 

A house was lost in a fire that broke out on the outskirts of Ridgeway.

The Ridgeway Fire Department responded to a fire call on the 3500 block of County Road 12 near Ridgeway on March 27 at 6:25 a.m.

The fire caused major damage to the home and was deemed a loss, according to Winona County Sheriff’s Office deputies who assisted on the call. No people were reported as injured or dead but a pet dog reportedly died inside the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Wilson Fire Department and Pickwick Fire Department assisted with fighting the fire.

Local@winonapost.com