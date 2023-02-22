Forklift spark suspected in Welders Supply fire

by CESAR SALAZAR
Following a fire at Mississippi Welders Supply Co. (MWSCO) that occurred earlier this month, the company and investigators have an idea of what might have caused the fire outbreak, and how safety measures prevented a much worse catastrophe.
On February 4 at 11:31 a.m., the Goodview Fire and Rescue Department (GFD) responded to a report from an MWSCO employee that a propane fire broke out in the outside propane storage area of the business in the 5150 block of West Sixth Street in Goodview. Due to the storage of hazardous and flammable materials at the business, first responders evacuated the area, including nearby residences, according to GFD Deputy Fire Chief Ben Klinger. As a result of the fire, one employee reportedly was singed by the fire, but no other injuries were reported.
While the fire is still under investigation, Klinger said that preliminary investigations point to the fire being sparked by a forklift. According to MWSCO President Scott Myran, one employee was conducting maintenance on propane cylinders outside, in which company policy is to completely drain the cylinders of any stored chemical. Myran and Klinger said that a cloud of flammable materials formed from the process, and a spark from a forklift nearby being turned on might have ignited the cloud. The fire caused by the fumes eventually spread to other tanks in the area, Klinger said. Several propane tanks exploded as a result of the fire, ejecting shrapnel that was contained by walls and a steel overhang.
“It should’ve been avoidable, should’ve been preventable, but accidents happen,” Myran said. “The unthinkable sometimes happens. That’s why companies have safety policies. You want to avoid that at all costs. No one should ever go home from work in worse shape than they arrived at work. There’s no excuse for getting hurt at work. There’s no excuse for having incidents at work, but they happen, and you do what you can to mitigate and prevent that.”
The fire that broke out was put out in 15 minutes by firefighters, and first responders remained on the scene to help cool down other propane tanks that had been adjacent to the heat of the fire, Klinger said. However, the fire could have been much worse, according to Klinger and Myran. Thanks to multiple safety plans and training in place, firefighters and MWSCO employees prevented the spread of the fire.
Myran said that as soon as the fire broke out, two employees immediately took action on the situation: One employee hit the emergency shut-off for the propane fill station, and the other alerted authorities and cleared a path for the first responders. The safety aspects of the facility itself also prevented the fire from spreading, with the building being constructed of steel and concrete, and exterior doors being closed to stop the fire from spreading inside.
The fire was limited to an area under a steel overhang on the northeast side of the business. Myran showed that the fire had damaged the concrete, the steel ceiling, and multiple propane cylinders. The steel overhang helped to contain many of the exploding propane cylinders and debris, Klinger said. Ultimately, the fire did not cause any structural damage to the building, and Myran said the company plans on using its insurance to replace the steel roof and the concrete that had been damaged.
Klinger attributes the rapid response from GFD to firefighters having plans in place and previously conducting walkthroughs of the facility in the case a fire broke out at MWSCO. “We had a predetermined plan of attack, so we put that into play right away,” Klinger said. “That’s one of the places we call for mutual aid right away to just get more personnel. We called for Winona Fire and Minnesota City Fire right away instead of waiting for the event to develop and see if we would have that need.”
Myran attested to GFD’s plans. “It’s always good to invite the local first responders into your business,” Myran said. “Regardless of the business, invite the first responders in so they know the layout of your building, and they know what potential hazards maybe exist.”
Myran spoke on how the fire affected the company, and how the fire was a small mishap all things considered. “For us, it’s a good learning experience,” Myran said. “It reinforces the caution of safety here … There’s a greater focus on safety as a result of that.” He continued, “This just helps us become a much more safety-conscious and stronger company because of that.”
“I think things went, from our point-of-view, as well as they could with a situation like that,” Klinger said. “I’m very proud of our firefighters and the way they responded to a really dangerous call for us. I mean, all fire calls are dangerous, but this is kind of a heightened level of danger.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.